    • Akron Beacon Journal

    What channel is Guardians vs Yankees today? Time, TV schedule to watch ALCS Game 4

    By Dan Kadar and Ben Leibowitz, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqDmf_0wBwN2oG00

    We have a series.

    On Thursday night, in exciting fashion, the Guardians beat the New York Yankees 7-5 in 10 innings at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

    With the series now at 2-1, Cleveland just has to do it again.

    For Game 4 on Friday night, the Guardians turn to starting pitcher Gavin Williams . The 25-year-old hasn't pitched in he postseason, and battled through injuries during the regular season.

    The Yankees are countering with starting pitcher Luis Gil. Like Williams, he's making his postseason debut on Friday night.

    ALCS: How the Guardians won Game 3 in exciting fashion

    Here's how to watch the game today:

    What time is the Guardians game today?

    • Time: 8:08 p.m.
    • Date: Friday, Oct. 18
    • Location: Progressive Field in Cleveland

    What channel is the American League Championship Series on?

    Game 4 of the American League Championship series is airing on TBS and will simulcast on truTV and the streaming service Max (previously HBO).

    Who are the TV announcers for the ALCS between the Yankees and Guardians

    Brian Anderson, Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur will call the game from the booth with Lauren Jbara reporting from the field.

    Cleveland Guardians on radio

    The Guardians Radio Network has two local flagship stations — AM-1100 WTAM and FM-100.7 WMMS. Find a full list of Guardians radio stations here .

    Announcers: Tom Hamilton, Jim Rosenhaus and Andre Knott

    Guardians vs Yankees history this season

    The Guardians played the Yankees six times this season. New York won four of the six games. They last played on Aug. 22, a 6-0 win by the Yankees.

    Yankees vs Guardians betting odds, spread

    • ODDS: Yankees by 1.5 runs
    • O/U: 7.5 runs
    • Moneyline: Guardians +100, Yankees -120

    Odds via BetMGM on Friday morning.

    Guardians vs. Yankees 2024 ALCS schedule:

    • Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2
    • Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3
    • Game 3: Guardians 7, Yankees 5
    • Game 4: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Friday, Oct. 18, 8:08 p.m.
    • Game 5: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:08 p.m.
    • Game 6: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees - Monday, Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m.*
    • Game 7: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees - Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:38 p.m.*

    * if necessary

    When is the 2024 World Series?

    The World Series is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 25, with Game 2 the next night. Games 3-5 are scheduled for Oct. 28-30. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 are Nov. 1-2. Fox will televise all World Series games.

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What channel is Guardians vs Yankees today? Time, TV schedule to watch ALCS Game 4

