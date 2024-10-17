Open in App
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Browns' Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman talk about losing 'friend,' teammate in Amari Cooper

    By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    BEREA — Cedric Tillman had a chance to speak to his now-former Browns teammate Amari Cooper after the veteran wide receiver was traded to the Buffalo Bills . That conversation was as much about the second-year wide receiver sending a departing mentor a message as it was about getting motivation in return.

    "I told him I was really excited," Tillman told the Beacon Journal in an exclusive interview Wednesday. "I never told him, but I looked up to him when I was coming up. I just told him I had a blast playing with him. He just told me he knows I'm ready and he knows I'll star in my moment. Hearing that from somebody like him, it means a lot."

    Cooper was traded by the Browns to the Bills on Tuesday afternoon. The move, beyond bringing in a 2026 seventh-round pick in a swap of late-round picks, also secured them a third-round pick in April's draft.

    However, for a Browns team that is 1-5 and mired in a four-game losing streak heading into Sunday's AFC North opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, none of those picks can help them turn around a season that may have already passed the brink. Certainly, it can't help a passing game that ranks at the bottom of the NFL.

    That's where Tillman, among others, comes into play. The former third-round pick has struggled this season to find a niche to help, with just three catches on five targets for nine yards, and none of those in the last three games.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoCP7_0wALTUOr00

    Tillman did have a run for minus-5 yards in last Sunday's loss at the Philadelphia Eagles.

    "It's in the past," Tillman said. "Now it's a new week. We have a new team. Yeah, here we go."

    For Tillman, the trade sent away a mentor and a role model. For Jerry Jeudy, it was dealing away someone who was much more than just another teammate.

    Although Cooper and Jeudy didn't grow up in South Florida at the same time, nor did they play at the University of Alabama together, those connections brought them together long before the March trade that delivered Jeudy to Cleveland from the Denver Broncos. That adds a layer to Jeudy's feelings about the subject.

    "First and foremost, before he was a teammate, he was my friend," Jeudy told the Beacon Journal in an exclusive interview. "It always hurt losing a friend to another team. This is how the business goes, so you just have to move on from it for real."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sT3vm_0wALTUOr00

    Jeudy has experienced all of that first hand. More than a year before he was actually traded by Denver, his name was in the ether as someone who was on the trade block.

    Even before that, however, Jeudy learned it from many of his mentors, including Cooper. After all, Tuesday's trade was the third time Cooper was dealt in his 10-year career.

    "I learned that and heard that before I even got to the league," Jeudy said. "All the guys that played this game before me and went through the league gave me a heads-up how things go. I kind of understood the business side before I even step foot in the league."

    The on-the-field side of it now demands that Jeudy find himself as a bigger part of the offense than he already has been. He was second to Cooper in both receptions (20), receiving yards (248) and receiving touchdowns (one).

    Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said it wasn't going to be a "simple one-for-one" substitution. Elijah Moore, the other Browns receiver with substantial catches (16) and receiving yards (95), also figures into that equation.

    Either way, Jeudy didn't view it necessarily a reason to change his approach.

    "I'm going to keep doing what I've been doing and what they brought me here to do," Jeudy said. "That's to be the best version of myself. Of course, I tend to help guys up, guys that need help to get on the same path. I'm going to keep being me and keep doing what I've been doing."

    Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on X at @ceasterlingABJ

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman talk about losing 'friend,' teammate in Amari Cooper

