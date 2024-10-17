Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees predictions, picks for 2024 ALCS Game 3

CLEVELAND -- The Guardians left New York in a 2-0 hole in the American League Championship Series . They'll surely be glad to return to the friendly confines of Progressive Field.

Matthew Boyd is set to take the mound for the Guardians as he did in Game 5 of the ALDS. Clarke Schmidt will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees, who could take a commanding series lead with a win Thursday.

Guardians-Yankees ALCS series, Game 3 predictions

Lewis: The Guardians have been difficult to beat at home. And they've been difficult to beat when their backs have been against the wall. It's been repeated all year, but it's because it has continued to be a reoccurring trend. Matthew Boyd has been terrific every time out since joining the Guardians, and especially so in October. The Guardians have to have this one. I'll take Cleveland to fight back in Game 3, 5-4.

Ulrich : Is it so hard to believe a team, especially a young one like the Guardians, could be energized by a return home? No, not at all. Plus, the Guardians have been at their best this season when they play like they have nothing to lose. Subscribe to these theories, and it's not difficult to envision Cleveland prevailing in Game 3. Guardians 5-3

