How to watch Hoban football, 4-star recruits Elbert Hill, Sam Greer on NFHS Network

Hoban football (6-2) continues its season with a tough test at Central York, Pa. (7-1) under the Friday night lights this week.

The Division II state runner-up from a season ago is coming off a 20-0 shutout win over reigning two-time Division IV state champion Glenville .

While Central York's 7-1 record is imposing, Hoban has no shortage of talented players being recruited by college programs set to compete.

Their 2026 recruits include four-star talents: cornerback Elbert Hill and offensive tackle Sam Greer .

Hill is ranked No. 17 nationally for his class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking . He’s the top cornerback recruit of his class and No. 1 in the state of Ohio by that measure as well.

The talented defensive back has offers from 29 schools, but has narrowed his choices down to a top 10 of the following : Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, USC, Oregon, Michigan, UCLA, Texas A&M, Penn State and Tennessee.

Greer, meanwhile, is ranked No. 171 nationally by 247Sports’ composite ranking , No. 13 among offensive tackles and No. 6 in the state of Ohio for his class.

The 6-6½, 310-pound Greer, who also plays basketball for Hoban, has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Boston College, Central Michigan, Duke, Florida, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Toledo and West Virginia.

But that's not all.

Hoban also boasts a four-star Class of 2027 recruit in running back/linebacker Brayton Feister. A standout wrestler , Feister is ranked No. 63 in the nation for his class, according to 247Sports. He's also ranked second among linebackers and third among players in his class in Ohio regardless of position. He's being recruited at both his offensive and defensive positions for college.

Feister has interest from the Ohio State Buckeyes and offers from Akron, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Miami (OH) and Toledo.

How to watch Archbishop Hoban High School football in OHSAA Week 9

Hoban's game against Central York, Pa. has kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 18.

Watch Hoban football live on NFHS Network

Fans can tune in to watch Hoban and its football stars via the NFHS Network .

