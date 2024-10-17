What channel is Guardians vs Yankees today? Time, TV schedule to watch ALCS Game 3

The Cleveland Guardians are back home at Progressive Field for Game 3 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees in an 0-2 series hole.

While you can say all the Yankees did in Games 1 and 2 was defend their home field advantage in a series that will now shift back to Cleveland, ticket prices for Game 3 indicate fan excitement has taken a hit following the losses against the Bronx Bombers.

Still, the series is far from over. The Guardians can get right back into this ALCS by defending their own home field advantage, starting in Game 3.

Matthew Boyd will be back on the bump for first-year manager Stephen Vogt and the Guards. So, will he be able to slow down a lineup that features the dynamic duo of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge?

Here's how to watch the game today:

What time is the Guardians game today?

Time: 5:08 p.m.

5:08 p.m. Date: Thursday, Oct. 17

Thursday, Oct. 17 Location: Progressive Field in Cleveland

What channel is the American League Championship Series on?

Game 3 of the American League Championship series is airing on TBS and will simulcast on truTV and the streaming service Max (previously HBO).

Who are the TV announcers for the ALCS between the Yankees and Guardians

Brian Anderson, Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur will call the game from the booth with Lauren Jbara reporting from the field.

Cleveland Guardians on radio

The Guardians Radio Network has two local flagship stations — AM-1100 WTAM and FM-100.7 WMMS. Find a full list of Guardians radio stations here .

Announcers: Tom Hamilton, Jim Rosenhaus and Andre Knott

Guardians vs Yankees history this season

The Guardians played the Yankees six times this season. New York won four of the six games. They last played on Aug. 22, a 6-0 win by the Yankees.

Yankees vs Guardians betting odds, spread

ODDS: Yankees by 1.5 runs

O/U: 7 runs

Moneyline: Guardians -105, Yankees -115

Odds via BetMGM on Wednesday afternoon.

Guardians vs. Yankees 2024 ALCS schedule:

Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2

Yankees 5, Guardians 2 Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3

Yankees 6, Guardians 3 Game 3: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Thursday, Oct. 17, 5:08 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Thursday, Oct. 17, 5:08 p.m. Game 4: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Friday, Oct. 18, 8:08 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Friday, Oct. 18, 8:08 p.m. Game 5: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:08 p.m.*

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:08 p.m.* Game 6: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees - Monday, Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m.*

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees - Monday, Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m.* Game 7: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees - Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:38 p.m.*

* if necessary

When is the 2024 World Series?

The World Series is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 25, with Game 2 the next night. Games 3-5 are scheduled for Oct. 28-30. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 are Nov. 1-2. Fox will televise all World Series games.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What channel is Guardians vs Yankees today? Time, TV schedule to watch ALCS Game 3