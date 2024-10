An Akron police officer who pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of creating and distributing child pornography is scheduled to appear before for a jury trial in November in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Geoffrey Parker, 34 of Niles, faces three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of gross sexual imposition and five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, according to court documents.

Charged: Akron police officer charged in child pornography case, placed on leave

He pleaded not guilty to the indicted charges on Oct. 3 in Judge Ronald Rice's courtroom. Parker's next hearing is a final pretrial scheduled at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 31.

He is represented by attorney Heather Ninni.

Parker was placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest in August.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron officer who pleaded not guilty to child porn charges to face jury trial in November