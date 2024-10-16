Akron Beacon Journal
Here are new polling locations for some Summit County voters on Election Day
By Alisson Toro-Lagos, Akron Beacon Journal,2 days ago
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
ToldYouSo
14h ago
JESUS LOVES YOU
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
Winnie Dortch, Beloved '19 News' Reporter, In Critical Condition After Brutal Ohio Domestic Violence Shooting
enstarz.com8 days ago
WyoFile17 days ago
The Current GA27 days ago
David Heitz8 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
Jacksonville Today8 days ago
David Heitz21 hours ago
Mississippi News Group17 days ago
Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile17 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
Jacksonville Today14 days ago
Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
Jacksonville Today8 days ago
Akron Beacon Journal22 hours ago
Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
Jacksonville Today13 days ago
Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
The Lantern2 days ago
Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
David Heitz1 day ago
Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
The Current GA29 days ago
Akron Beacon Journal18 hours ago
Matt Whittaker5 days ago
Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
The Current GA22 days ago
Akron Beacon Journal6 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.