Here are new polling locations for some Summit County voters on Election Day

The Summit County Board of Elections announced changes to some polling locations for voters on Election Day.

Voters assigned to precincts Akron 2-A and 2-B are now assigned to vote at Trinity United Church of Christ at 915 N. Main St.

The Summit County Job Center at 1040 E. Tallmadge Ave. is temporarily closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Akron 2-E and 2-F are now assigned to vote at The Remedy Church at 1700 Brittain Road.

Balch Street Community Center at 220 S. Balch St. is temporarily closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Akron 3-A and 3-B are now assigned to vote at Saferstein Towers II at 585 Diagonal Road.

Voters assigned to precinct Akron 10-A are now assigned to vote at Polish American Club at 472 E. Glenwood Ave.

Reservoir Park Community Center at 1735 Hillside Terrace is temporarily closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Akron 10-D, 10-E and 10-H are now assigned to vote at Seiberling CLC at 400 Brittain Road.

Calvary Wesleyan Church at 139 31st St. SW, Barberton, is temporarily closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Barberton 6-A and 6-B are now assigned to vote at Prince of Peace Parish at 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton.

Cuyahoga Falls High School at 2300 Fourth St., is temporarily closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Cuyahoga Falls 4-B, 7-A and 7-B are now assigned to vote at Summit DD at 2355 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls.

Grace Church – Bath campus at 565 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Fairlawn, is permanently closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precinct Fairlawn 1-A, Fairlawn 2-A, and 3-A are now assigned to vote at Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center at 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn. And voters assigned to precincts Fairlawn 4-A, 5-A and 6-A are now assigned to vote at Fairlawn Lutheran Church at 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn.

Voters assigned to precincts Hudson 3-B, 3-C and 3-D are now assigned to vote at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 2113 Ravenna St., Hudson.

Voters assigned to precincts Silver Lake Village A and B are now assigned to vote at the Church in Silver Lake UCC at 2951 Kent Road, Silver Lake.

Voters assigned to precincts Silver Lake Village C and D are now assigned to vote at Silver Lake Village Hall at 2961 Kent Road, Silver Lake.

Polling location change cards have been mailed to all impacted voters.

Any registered voter may find their correct polling location by visiting the Summit County Board of Elections website .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Here are new polling locations for some Summit County voters on Election Day