Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Here are new polling locations for some Summit County voters on Election Day

    By Alisson Toro-Lagos, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQOyN_0w8qgSyO00

    The Summit County Board of Elections announced changes to some polling locations for voters on Election Day.

    Voters assigned to precincts Akron 2-A and 2-B are now assigned to vote at Trinity United Church of Christ at 915 N. Main St.

    The Summit County Job Center at 1040 E. Tallmadge Ave. is temporarily closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Akron 2-E and 2-F are now assigned to vote at The Remedy Church at 1700 Brittain Road.

    Balch Street Community Center at 220 S. Balch St. is temporarily closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Akron 3-A and 3-B are now assigned to vote at Saferstein Towers II at 585 Diagonal Road.

    Voters assigned to precinct Akron 10-A are now assigned to vote at Polish American Club at 472 E. Glenwood Ave.

    Reservoir Park Community Center at 1735 Hillside Terrace is temporarily closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Akron 10-D, 10-E and 10-H are now assigned to vote at Seiberling CLC at 400 Brittain Road.

    Calvary Wesleyan Church at 139 31st St. SW, Barberton, is temporarily closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Barberton 6-A and 6-B are now assigned to vote at Prince of Peace Parish at 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton.

    Cuyahoga Falls High School at 2300 Fourth St., is temporarily closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precincts Cuyahoga Falls 4-B, 7-A and 7-B are now assigned to vote at Summit DD at 2355 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls.

    Grace Church – Bath campus at 565 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Fairlawn, is permanently closed as a polling location. Voters assigned to precinct Fairlawn 1-A, Fairlawn 2-A, and 3-A are now assigned to vote at Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center at 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn. And voters assigned to precincts Fairlawn 4-A, 5-A and 6-A are now assigned to vote at Fairlawn Lutheran Church at 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn.

    Voters assigned to precincts Hudson 3-B, 3-C and 3-D are now assigned to vote at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 2113 Ravenna St., Hudson.

    Voters assigned to precincts Silver Lake Village A and B are now assigned to vote at the Church in Silver Lake UCC at 2951 Kent Road, Silver Lake.

    Voters assigned to precincts Silver Lake Village C and D are now assigned to vote at Silver Lake Village Hall at 2961 Kent Road, Silver Lake.

    Polling location change cards have been mailed to all impacted voters.

    Any registered voter may find their correct polling location by visiting the Summit County Board of Elections website .

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Here are new polling locations for some Summit County voters on Election Day

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    ToldYouSo
    14h ago
    Vote RED and EARLY !! Bank your vote 🗳️
    JESUS LOVES YOU
    1d ago
    and prayerfully all these voters in these areas have been notified properly in enough time to know where they're supposed to be going especially since many are going to be traveling further distance to vote
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Winnie Dortch, Beloved '19 News' Reporter, In Critical Condition After Brutal Ohio Domestic Violence Shooting
    enstarz.com8 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz21 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    From hedge apples to acorns, what to look for in nature to predict Akron's winter weather
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    A trip to an Akron grocery store has made someone $150,000 richer thanks to lottery prize
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Photos show once-in-a-lifetime comet over Ohio. There's still time to see it. Here's how
    Akron Beacon Journal22 hours ago
    NAACP, ACLU plan Portage talk to discuss sheriff's role
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Deceased man found behind vacant home Tuesday in Sherbondy Hill identified
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern2 days ago
    Widespread frost and even a freeze possible across northern Ohio Thursday morning
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam issue statement about Brook Park stadium move
    Akron Beacon Journal18 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Summit County Athletes of Week Oct. 7-13 | Makayla Martuccio, Ben LeBay win vote
    Akron Beacon Journal6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy