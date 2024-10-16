From hedge apples to acorns, what to look for in nature to predict Akron's winter weather

Winter isn't that far away, but it's not too early to look to nature for a prediction about how harsh the upcoming season may be.

Groundhogs aren't the only animals that people look to for weather predictions. For example, the bands on the woolly bear caterpillar are said to predict how long and severe the winter might be.

Similar ideas apply to other things you might come across in nature including acorns, hedge apples, squirrels and berries.

Sure, you can always check the National Weather Service to see how much snow is expected this winter, but there's no harm in exploring the great outdoors and diving into seasonal folklore for weather predictions.

Just be sure not to completely ignore your weather app when the time comes and prepare accordingly, despite what your winter folklore observations might be telling you.

Here are just a few of the different signs you can look out for to determine what winter 2024-25 may be like in Northeast Ohio, with help from long-time Cleveland weatherman Dick Goddard , the Farmers' Almanac, the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Louisville Courier Journal:

Can woolly bear caterpillars' bands predict winter weather?

The amount of black on the caterpillars is said to indicate the potential severity of winter — the longer the woolly bear's black bands, the longer and colder the winter will be, the National Weather Service says.

The position of the longest black bands is another indicator. If the black band at the caterpillar's head is the darkest, then winter will be coldest at the beginning of the season, while the end of winter will be the coldest part if the tail contains the black band.

The thickness of the caterpillar's coat can also help people predict the severity of the winter season. The woolier the coat, the colder the winter is projected to be.

What the amount of fallen acorns says about upcoming winter weather

If you see an abundance of acorns fall from the oak trees, this is a sign that the upcoming winter season will be "severe," according the Farmers' Almanac.

How accurate are hedge apples at predicting winter weather?

If there is an abundance of hedge apples on the ground from Osage orange trees, that means the winter season will be severe, the Farmers' Almanac says.

The larger the fruit, the harsher the winter, while smaller hedge apples indicate a mild winter is afoot. As the Courier Journal reported last year, retired meteorologist and author John Belski's book " Backyard Weather Folklore: 1600 Easy Ways to Predict the Weather ," says hedge apples are pretty accurate at predicting winter weather.

How can squirrels help predict winter weather?

The bushier squirrels ' tails are, the colder the winter may be, according to a report from the Louisville Courier Journal .

The location of squirrels' nests may also serve as an indicator. The higher up in the tree the nests are, and the closer to the trunk the nest is, the harsher the winter weather will be, the Old Farmer's Almanac suggests. A nest built lower to the ground and out on the branches away from the tree trunk indicates a mild winter.

Also, if you notice a squirrel gathering nuts earlier than usual, that is another indication that a hard winter is coming, according to the Farmers' Almanac .

Can berries help predict the severity of the upcoming winter?

Yes, an abundant crop of berries is said to be a sign that the winter season will be cold and snowy, the Old Farmer's Almanac says.

When is the first day of winter?

The first day of winter is marked by the winter solstice, which occurs at 4:32 a.m. Dec. 21. The winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight throughout the year, also known as a the shortest day of the year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

National Weather Service's climate prediction for Ohio's winter

Last month, Climate Prediction Center for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its report for December 2024 through February 2025. The report takes a look at the temperature and precipitation outlook for those months.

According to the report, there is about a 33-40% chance that the seasonal temperatures will be at or above the normal temperatures for this period, while there is also a 33-40% chance that precipitation for these months may be higher than usual.

