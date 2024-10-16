Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Try a cabernet from one of California's oldest wine areas not named Napa: Phil Your Glass

    By Phil Masturzo, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQ8WF_0w8qDGsF00

    Wente Vineyards was founded in 1883 by German immigrant Carl H. Wente. It's the oldest continuously operated family-owned winery in the country. The Livermore Valley, located 30 miles east of San Francisco, has perfect conditions for growing cabernet. The Wetmore Vineyard is sun-kissed during the day and caressed by the cool Pacific Ocean winds at night.

    The 2020 Wente Livermore Valley Cabernet tastes a bit more luscious than the $19.99 price tag suggests. If this vineyard was located in the Napa Valley, it could easily fetch $45.

    You will love the rich elderberry and black raspberry flavors from this blend of 92% cabernet sauvignon, 4% petite sirah, 2% petit verdot, 2% Malbec.

    Try this bottle with your favorite New York extra sharp cheese as well as a hunk of BellaVitano espresso rubbed cheese. The grilled boneless chicken thighs from The Farmer’s Rail were exceptional along with roasted potatoes and grilled asparagus. I highly recommend the dark chocolate-covered cherries from Cornerstone Market. They were the perfect way to end the evening.

    There's more to like about Wente, which is a certified sustainable winery. To help further offset their carbon footprint, Wente partnered with Ecologi to plant 15,000 new trees or one for every Wente Vineyards bottle sold in April.

    Buy this wine at Beau’s Bar & Bistro in Copley (formerly Beau’s Market), Krieger’s Market in Cuyahoga Falls, Cornerstone Market in Munroe Falls, Mustard Seed Market in Montrose, Market District in Cuyahoga Falls and Green, Heinen’s in Hudson, Top Shelf of Ohio in Jackson Township, Meyers Lake Beverage in Canton, Acme on Bailey Road and Montrose.

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Try a cabernet from one of California's oldest wine areas not named Napa: Phil Your Glass

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Hudson home with top notch kitchen, bathroom updates sells for $1.3 million. See inside
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    From hedge apples to acorns, what to look for in nature to predict Akron's winter weather
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Undefeated Hoban enters OHSAA volleyball postseason looking to 'take care of business'
    Akron Beacon Journal6 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Ohio high school golf state tournament | Chris Pollak, Hoban win OHSAA state championships
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    University of Akron raises income threshold to qualify for full tuition scholarship
    Akron Beacon Journal21 hours ago
    Photos show once-in-a-lifetime comet over Ohio. There's still time to see it. Here's how
    Akron Beacon Journal22 hours ago
    Down 0-2 in the ALCS, resale ticket prices for Guardians first Cleveland game plummet
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    OHSAA girls tennis: Highland, Hudson, Hoban standouts set for Division I state tournament
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Deceased man found behind vacant home Tuesday in Sherbondy Hill identified
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Watch as Ohio police officers struggle to wrangle massive Halloween pumpkin
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    Orionids meteor shower coming this weekend. Here's where to look to see a shooting star
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Metro Athletic Conference could expand to 10 schools and shrink Suburban League to 13
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Christmas in December? No, all year! Pay a visit to Castle Noel, Ohio's Christmas museum
    Akron Beacon Journal4 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    NAACP, ACLU plan Portage talk to discuss sheriff's role
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy