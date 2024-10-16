Wente Vineyards was founded in 1883 by German immigrant Carl H. Wente. It's the oldest continuously operated family-owned winery in the country. The Livermore Valley, located 30 miles east of San Francisco, has perfect conditions for growing cabernet. The Wetmore Vineyard is sun-kissed during the day and caressed by the cool Pacific Ocean winds at night.

The 2020 Wente Livermore Valley Cabernet tastes a bit more luscious than the $19.99 price tag suggests. If this vineyard was located in the Napa Valley, it could easily fetch $45.

You will love the rich elderberry and black raspberry flavors from this blend of 92% cabernet sauvignon, 4% petite sirah, 2% petit verdot, 2% Malbec.

Try this bottle with your favorite New York extra sharp cheese as well as a hunk of BellaVitano espresso rubbed cheese. The grilled boneless chicken thighs from The Farmer’s Rail were exceptional along with roasted potatoes and grilled asparagus. I highly recommend the dark chocolate-covered cherries from Cornerstone Market. They were the perfect way to end the evening.

There's more to like about Wente, which is a certified sustainable winery. To help further offset their carbon footprint, Wente partnered with Ecologi to plant 15,000 new trees or one for every Wente Vineyards bottle sold in April.

Buy this wine at Beau’s Bar & Bistro in Copley (formerly Beau’s Market), Krieger’s Market in Cuyahoga Falls, Cornerstone Market in Munroe Falls, Mustard Seed Market in Montrose, Market District in Cuyahoga Falls and Green, Heinen’s in Hudson, Top Shelf of Ohio in Jackson Township, Meyers Lake Beverage in Canton, Acme on Bailey Road and Montrose.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Try a cabernet from one of California's oldest wine areas not named Napa: Phil Your Glass