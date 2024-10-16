Cleveland Browns' 5-play path to road loss against Philadelphia Eagles

There are dozens of plays run in an NFL game. Add up all of the plays each team runs on offense, plus special teams, and the number can get well over 140 on a given Sunday.

Yet, there's always a handful that loom much larger than the rest of them. They're the ones, even if they don't result in points, that have a major impact on the final outcome, especially in a loss.

That was the case in the Browns' 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday . What follows is a look at five plays that stood out as critical pivot points in momentum during the game.

Some of the five are obvious, but some are more nuanced. They're listed chronologically, not necessarily by importance.

5:26, 1st quarter: Browns QB Deshaun Watson sacked for 15-yard loss after Eagles replay challenge

The play : The Browns had put together a solid second drive of the game, getting to the Eagles 49. They had second-and-9 from there when Cleveland failed to block either defensive tackle Moro Ojomo up the middle or cornerback Cooper DeJean coming from the Browns' right side of the formation on a blitz. Ojomo ran right past Michael Dunn — who was playing his eighth play at center having replaced the injury Nick Harris to open the drive — and rookie right guard Zak Zinter to be the first to make contact with quarterback Deshaun Watson. DeJean, though, was the one to finally get Watson on the ground. Watson tried to get rid of the football before he hit the ground, and the play was originally ruled an incompletion. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni challenged the call and won, making it a 15-yard loss on the sack for Watson. The Browns would ultimately punt from their own 36.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson's game: “I thought there were some good moments. You know, we need to protect. We need to keep him clean when we can. That’s a good front. I thought the guys battled like crazy. Had some decent opportunities there, but got to find a way to be more explosive.”

5:25, 2nd quarter: Browns TE Geoff Swaim's holding call negates RB D'Onta Foreman's 16-yard run to Eagles 16

The play: The fourth Browns offensive possession of the first half, much like the second one, reached Philadelphia territory. This one had a chance to go deep into Eagles territory when Cleveland faced a third-and-4 from the Philadelphia 30. Running back D'Onta Foreman was given the ball on a straight handoff and bounced it outside to the left for a gain of 18 yards to the Eagles 16. The problem was, as Foreman bounced it outside, tight end Geoff Swaim — who was aligned tight off the left end of the Browns line — grabbed Philadelphia edge rusher Josh Sweat and held him long enough that the official immediately threw the flag. The penalty moved the ball back to the Eagles 44. The Browns did pick up the first down later in the drive when David Njoku caught a 14-yard pass on fourth-and-4 from the 34. However, Cleveland never got closer than that and eventually had to kick a 43-yard field goal to cut Philadelphia's lead to 10-3.

Left guard Joel Bitonio on lack of finishing drives with TDs: "We can't hurt ourselves. We got to score. As an O line, we got to protect on third downs. I mean any downs really, but we can't let Deshaun get sacked. We get in the red zone, we can't hurt ourselves. There's too many times where we get down there and we falter and we got to find a way to get touchdowns and not field goals."

11:12, 3rd quarter: Browns WR Cedric Tillman loses 5 yards on 3rd-and-1 play from Eagles 29

The play: This was a case of getting too cute on third-and-1 from the Philadelphia 29 for the Browns. While the Eagles were consistently just lining up and running the "Brotherly Shove" to pick up first in these situations, Cleveland decided to disregard the obvious when it sent in backup quarterback Jameis Winston for what looked like it was going to be a simple quarterback sneak. That would've been too obvious, though, and the Browns tried to catch the Eagles off-guard with a jet sweep to the left from wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who had lined up in the tight slot to the right. You know who wasn't caught off-guard at all? The Philadelphia defense, specifically defensive end Brandon Graham, who threw Tillman down for a 5-yard loss. Adding to the insult, Dustin Hopkins missed his 52-yard field goal try to the right on the next play, thus preventing the Browns from taking a lead early in the third quarter.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Jameis Winston short-yardage package: “Yeah, I don’t want to get too much into specifics, but Jameis has been successful in those.”

11:00, 4th quarter: Browns C Michael Dunn's holding call negates Deshaun Watson's scramble to Eagles 13

The play: Another time where the Browns proved to be their own worst enemy deep in opposing territory. The Browns had a third-and-6 from the Philadelphia 24, trailing 13-10. Quarterback Deshaun Watson takes the snap and could sense the pressure coming up the middle from the Eagles' Moro Ojomo, so he stepped up in the pocket and ran for a gain of 11 yards. That would have been a first down at the Philadelphia 13, except for one fact. As Watson was taking off, center Michael Dunn had Ojomo by the outside of the shoulders and tossed him to the ground. The officials saw the hands on the outside of the pads when Dunn threw Ojomo to the ground and threw the flag for holding. It left the Browns with a third-and-long, which they couldn't convert. They did manage to get the game tied up at 13-13 with 9:49 remaining on another Hopkins field goal.

Center Michael Dunn on the call: "On the holding? Yeah, I mean, I obviously would have to see it on film. I feel bad that I must've put myself in a position to hold. But yeah, no, I can't be doing that and hurting the team."

3:57, 4th quarter: Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. false starts on 4th-and-goal from Eagles 8

The play: This was one of two false starts which were called on Browns offensive linemen after they had managed to get third-and-goal from the Philadelphia 3, trailing 20-13. The first one, on right guard Zak Zinter, was a slight twitch, but it did occur. The Browns would later say, with some justification, that the Eagles drew the false start by their movements up front. Be that as it may, the Browns were left with fourth-and-goal from the Philadelphia 8 after a third-down pass to tight end David Njoku was broken up by the Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Browns appeared to be going for the touchdown on fourth down. They weren't able to do so when left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. leaped back into his stance before the ball was snapped, anticipating the Eagles' all-out blitz. That pushed the ball back to the Eagles 13, and Hopkins came on to kick the field goal to make it 20-16 with 2:50 remaining. The Browns thought they may have had a chance to get the ball back, with three timeouts left and the two-minute warning. They did not, and they walked away with their fourth consecutive loss and a 1-5 start.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson on failure to score TD from Eagles 3: "I mean it's tough. Yeah, it’s very frustrating. That was our chance, especially all day we've been working there. There've been penalties and stops and just things like that. And the one time the opportunity to top the game to try to put ourselves in position to go win. We didn't do it. And yeah, it's tough. It's definitely frustrating."

