    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees predictions, picks for 2024 ALCS series & Game 2

    By Ryan Lewis and Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    NEW YORK — The Yankees took Game 1 Monday night . Now the Guardians look to split the series before it returns to Cleveland.

    Tuesday night's Game 2 at Yankee Stadium will feature Tanner Bibee vs. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, a difficult matchup for Cleveland. But the Guardians might be aided by the fact that they didn't use their best four relievers in Game 1 after trailing by multiple runs for most of the night.

    Here are the Beacon Journal's predictions for Game 2.

    Guardians-Yankees ALCS Game 2 predictions

    Lewis: The Guardians are actually set up well for Game 2 with Tanner Bibee on the mound and Emmanuel Clase, Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis and Tim Herrin all well rested and ready to go (especially considering the off day Wednesday). But Gerrit Cole being on on the mound is a difficult matchup, and he looked terrific his last time out against the Royals. Plus, the Yankees lineup is looking even stronger with Anthony Rizzo back. I'll take the Yankees to take a 2-0 series lead with a 3-2 win.

    Ulrich : On Aug. 22, Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole defeated the Guardians, allowing just one hit and zero runs but also walking five in six innings. He’ll be on the mound for Game 2 opposite the Guardians’ best starter, Tanner Bibee. This one has the ingredients of a nail-biter. Yankees 2-1.

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees predictions, picks for 2024 ALCS series & Game 2

