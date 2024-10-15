Open in App
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    What channel is Guardians vs Yankees today? Time, TV schedule to watch ALCS Game 2

    By Dan Kadar, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wcn37_0w7I6I9U00

    The Guardians will go into Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night hoping to even the series at one game each.

    If they can beat the Yankees tonight, the Guardians should be more than happy with a split in New York against the American League's best team.

    Although Cleveland lost Game 1 5-2 on Monday night , there were some positives to take away from the game. Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio remained hot, as they were in the divisional round against Detroit. More importantly, the Guardians are starting Tanner Bibee, and they didn't use their top bullpen arms on Monday night.

    The bad news? The Yankees are calling on Gerrit Cole to start the game.

    Here's how to watch the game today:

    What time is the Guardians game today?

    • Time: 7:38 p.m.
    • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15
    • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York City

    What channel is the American League Championship Series on?

    Game 2 of the American League Championship series is airing on TBS and will simulcast on truTV and the streaming service Max.

    Who are the TV announcers for the ALCS between the Yankees and Guardians

    Brian Anderson, Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur will call the game from the booth with Lauren Jbara reporting from the field.

    Cleveland Guardians on radio

    The Guardians Radio Network has two local flagship stations — AM-1100 WTAM and FM-100.7 WMMS. Find a full list of Guardians radio stations here .

    Announcers: Tom Hamilton, Jim Rosenhaus and Andre Knott

    Guardians vs Yankees history this season

    The Guardians played the Yankees six times this season. New York won four of the six games. They last played on Aug. 22, a 6-0 win by the Yankees.

    Yankees vs Guardians betting odds, spread

    • ODDS: Yankees by 1.5 runs
    • O/U: 7 runs
    • Moneyline: Guardians +145, Yankees -175

    Odds via BetMGM on Sunday afternoon.

    Guardians vs. Yankees 2024 ALCS schedule:

    • Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2
    • Game 2: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees - Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7:38 p.m.
    • Game 3: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Thursday, Oct. 17, 5:08 p.m.
    • Game 4: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Friday, Oct. 18, 8:08 p.m.
    • Game 5: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:08 p.m.*
    • Game 6: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees - Monday, Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m.*
    • Game 7: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees - Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:38 p.m.*

    * if necessary

    When is the 2024 World Series?

    The World Series is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 25, with Game 2 the next night. Games 3-5 are scheduled for Oct. 28-30. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 are Nov. 1-2. Fox will televise all World Series games.

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What channel is Guardians vs Yankees today? Time, TV schedule to watch ALCS Game 2

