Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees predictions, picks for 2024 ALCS series & Game 1

NEW YORK — The Guardians are four wins away from the World Series . Standing in their way: The "Evil Empire" New York Yankees.

The Guardians entered as the No. 2 seed. The Yankees will have home-field advantage in the series after securing the AL's top seed during the regular season.

Both teams had Wild Card Series byes. The Yankees took down the No. 5-seeded Kansas City Royals in four games. The Guardians beat the No. 6 Detroit Tigers in a thrilling, back-and-forth series that went to a winner-take-all Game 5, which was won by Lane Thomas' thunderous grand slam off Cy Young front-runner Tarik Skubal.

Guardians-Yankees ALCS series, Game 1 predictions

Ryan Lewis: It was clear the Guardians bullpen could be a real weapon in the postseason due to the schedule and importance of each game, and Cleveland proved that correct in their ALDS win over the Tigers, in which the relievers threw more innings than the starters. A seven-game series like the ALCS isn't as tailor-made for the exact same kind of bullpen usage, which could be a concern for Cleveland, but the Guardians bullpen might be the best weapon of any unit left in the postseason. The heart of the Yankees lineup is an extremely difficult assignment, but the Yankees also do have some disadvantages. I'll take the Guardians to win the series in seven games to advance to the World Series, 4-3. And I'll take Cleveland to win Game 1 by the same score.

Nate Ulrich : This line of thinking could be dead wrong, but here it goes. The Guardians put everything into a do-or-die Game 5 on Saturday against the Tigers. The Yankees are better rested after securing a 3-1 ALDS series win over the Royals on Thursday. Yankees 4-2 in Game 1 in the Bronx.

The Guardians have had a great run this season, and they proved anything is possible by conquering presumptive AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal in Game 5 of the ALDS. No one should be shocked if the Guardians continue to exceed expectations by upsetting the Yankees in the ALCS. However, there is also no doubt it would be an upset, so this is the pick: Yankees in six games.

