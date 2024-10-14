Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees predictions, picks for 2024 ALCS series & Game 1

    By Ryan Lewis and Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    NEW YORK — The Guardians are four wins away from the World Series . Standing in their way: The "Evil Empire" New York Yankees.

    The Guardians entered as the No. 2 seed. The Yankees will have home-field advantage in the series after securing the AL's top seed during the regular season.

    Both teams had Wild Card Series byes. The Yankees took down the No. 5-seeded Kansas City Royals in four games. The Guardians beat the No. 6 Detroit Tigers in a thrilling, back-and-forth series that went to a winner-take-all Game 5, which was won by Lane Thomas' thunderous grand slam off Cy Young front-runner Tarik Skubal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLM0t_0w5wVChS00

    Guardians-Yankees ALCS series, Game 1 predictions

    Ryan Lewis: It was clear the Guardians bullpen could be a real weapon in the postseason due to the schedule and importance of each game, and Cleveland proved that correct in their ALDS win over the Tigers, in which the relievers threw more innings than the starters. A seven-game series like the ALCS isn't as tailor-made for the exact same kind of bullpen usage, which could be a concern for Cleveland, but the Guardians bullpen might be the best weapon of any unit left in the postseason. The heart of the Yankees lineup is an extremely difficult assignment, but the Yankees also do have some disadvantages. I'll take the Guardians to win the series in seven games to advance to the World Series, 4-3. And I'll take Cleveland to win Game 1 by the same score.

    Nate Ulrich : This line of thinking could be dead wrong, but here it goes. The Guardians put everything into a do-or-die Game 5 on Saturday against the Tigers. The Yankees are better rested after securing a 3-1 ALDS series win over the Royals on Thursday. Yankees 4-2 in Game 1 in the Bronx.

    The Guardians have had a great run this season, and they proved anything is possible by conquering presumptive AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal in Game 5 of the ALDS. No one should be shocked if the Guardians continue to exceed expectations by upsetting the Yankees in the ALCS. However, there is also no doubt it would be an upset, so this is the pick: Yankees in six games.

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees predictions, picks for 2024 ALCS series & Game 1

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees score, highlights | ALCS Game 1 recap
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Alex Rodriguez says New York Yankees have 'easy road' to World Series through Guardians
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    From hedge apples to acorns, what to look for in nature to predict Akron's winter weather
    Akron Beacon Journal11 hours ago
    Copley-Fairlawn grad reflects back on his five-day run on 'Jeopardy!'
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Ohio high school football rankings: USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 Poll, OHSAA Week 9
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Ohio high school football schedule | A look at the Akron area's Week 9 games
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Night of fun takes tragic turn after Kent State sophomore falls from building, dies
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Cleveland Browns designate safety Juan Thornhill for return to practice after calf injury
    Akron Beacon Journal5 hours ago
    Can Nick Chubb, home crowd provide Browns with lift to shake off skid? | Takeaways
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Listen up! Podcasts from The Current
    The Current GA23 days ago
    Ohio high school golf state tournament | Chris Pollak, Hoban win OHSAA state championships
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    The 'Saturday Night Live' Backstage Brawl Between Chevy Chase and Billy Murray: Five Decades Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    'Get Shorty' Director Barry Sonnenfeld Claims Gene Hackman Was Not Happy With John Travolta
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy