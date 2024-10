What channel is Browns vs Eagles today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 6 game

Both the Browns and Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 6 of the NFL season desperate.

The Browns are off to a 1-4 start to the season, as criticism of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson gets more intense by the day.

The Eagles aren't doing much better. The sit at 2-2 as their own quarterback, Jalen Hurts, has been inconsistent through four games.

The Eagles, who are large favorites to win, have some baked in advantages in this one. They're coming off a bye and they get to play in front of their home crowd in raucous Philadelphia. If the Browns want to win, the offense will have to play their best game of the season — though that's not saying much.

Here's how to watch Browns-Eagles today:

What channel is Browns vs Eagles game on today? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: Fox

Fox Start time: 1 p.m.

Browns vs. Eagles will broadcast nationally on Fox in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will call the game from the booth at Lincoln Financial Field. Megan Olivi will be reporting from the sidelines.

How to listen to Cleveland Browns radio network vs the Philadelphia Eagles

Browns football games on the radio air live on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX and 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish). On the call:

Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play)

Nathan Zegura (color analyst)

Je'Rod Cherry (sidelines)

Browns vs Eagles predictions, picks, odds

ODDS: Eagles by 8.5 points

Eagles by 8.5 points O/U: 42 points

42 points Moneyline: Browns +350, Eagles -450

Odds according to BetMGM as of Sunday morning . See our predictions for the game here.

Cleveland Browns schedule 2024

Sunday, Sept. 8: Home vs. Dallas Cowboys (L, 33-17)

Home vs. Dallas Cowboys (L, 33-17) Sunday, Sept. 15: At Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 18-13)

At Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 18-13) Sunday, Sept. 22: Home vs. New York Giants (L, 21-15)

Home vs. New York Giants (L, 21-15) Sunday, Sept. 29: At Las Vegas Raiders (L, 20-16)

At Las Vegas Raiders (L, 20-16) Sunday, Oct. 6: At Washington Commanders (L, 34-13)

At Washington Commanders (L, 34-13) Sunday, Oct. 13: At Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX

At Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX Sunday, Oct. 20: Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS Sunday, Oct. 27: Home vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Home vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS Sunday, Nov. 3: Home vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS

Home vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS Sunday, Nov. 10: BYE WEEK

BYE WEEK Sunday, Nov. 17: At New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX

At New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX Thursday, Nov. 21: Home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime

Home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime Monday, Dec. 2: At Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., ESPN

At Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., ESPN Sunday, Dec. 8: At Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

At Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS Sunday, Dec. 15: Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS Thursday, Dec. 19: At Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

At Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Sunday, Dec. 29: Home vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Home vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC Saturday, Jan. 4 OR Sunday, Jan. 5: At Baltimore Ravens, TBA, TV TBA

