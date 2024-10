Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns prediction: Who wins NFL Week 6 matchup?

PHILADELPHIA — The Browns are down on the canvas. The question is, will they be able to get up.

Standing over the Browns as they try to stagger to their feet from a three-game losing streak are the Philadelphia Eagles . The Eagles, at 2-2, haven't necessarily been Mike Tyson in his prime so far this season, but they're at least rested after having a bye last week.

So can Cleveland have the greatest Philadelphia comeback story since Rocky Balboa? Or — spoiler alerts on a 50-year-old movie — are they going to end up losing at the end?

Here's how the three writers who follow the Browns for us, Chris Easterling , Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar , view the team's Week 6 road game.

Browns vs. Eagles prediction: Who wins in NFL Week 6 Sunday afternoon?

EASTERLING: It's called the City of Brotherly Love. Anyone who's had a brother, younger or older, knows that "brotherly love" can be not so pleasant. Sorta like watching the current Browns offense. EAGLES 27, BROWNS 10

ULRICH: Here's an interesting nugget. ESPN introduced its QBR metric in 2006. With a 21 total QBR, Deshaun Watson has the fourth-worst rating ever recorded in a team's first five games of a season by a quarterback who has started all five of those games. The pool of quarterbacks isn't 100 or even 200 — it's 480. EAGLES 31, BROWNS 17

KADAR: In a battle of two of the NFL's most disappointing teams, the Eagles get the nod playing at home and coming off their bye week. It doesn't help that the Browns can't pass the ball, block all that well or run consistently on offense. Oof. EAGLES 24, BROWNS 10

