It all comes down to one game.

The Guardians rallied late Thursday to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to force a decisive Game 5 Saturday night in Cleveland.

The winner moves on to face the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series beginning Monday. The loser heads into the offseason wondering, "What if?"

Game 5 is set for an 1:08 p.m. first pitch at Progressive Field. Can the Guardians find a way to beat presumptive AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubel, who was perfect for the first 4⅓ innings in the Tigers' 3-0 win in Game 2 ? Can David Fry replicate some of the magic he produced in Game 4 to key the Guardians win?

This is what we think will happen:

Guardians-Tigers ALDS Game 5 predictions

Lewis: I can't believe I'm picking against Tarik Skubal, but the off days around Game 5 are crucial for the Guardians. An all-hands-on-deck situation suits the Guardians perfectly. Matthew Boyd will get the ball, but the bullpen can immediately be on standpoint at the first sign of trouble. Skubal is truly special, but the Guardians have shown a rare level of resiliency. I'll take the Guardians to again win with their backs against the wall and advance to the ALCS in a first-team-to-score-wins type game. Guardians 1, Tigers 0.

Ulrich: Logic says the Guardians are unlikely to win Game 5 because Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will be on the mound. Logic says the Guardians probably blew this series by failing to close it out in Detroit and thereby avoid another encounter with Skubal, who dominated Game 2 in Cleveland. But the Guardians snapping a 20-inning scoreless streak in Game 4 and forcing Game 5 is a reminder their resilience may be enough to defy logic. Perhaps the Guardians are at their best in backs-against-the-wall mode. Guardians 3, Tigers 2

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians-Tigers ALDS Game 5 predictions in MLB playoffs