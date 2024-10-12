Eagles duo of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis the latest defensive tackle challenge for Browns

BEREA — Zak Zinter could be forgiven if he had some bad flashbacks when the Browns offensive linemen started watching film this week of the Philadelphia Eagles defense . That's especially true if the rookie right guard watched the defensive tackle duo of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

It was Dec. 31, 2021, and Michigan was playing Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl. It was a bad night for the Wolverines, who were steamrolled 34-11 — it was 34-3 early in the fourth quarter — by a Bulldogs team on it way to winning the first of back-to-back national championships.

That Georgia team was led by its defense, which was loaded with future NFL talent on its two-deep. Front and center was the defensive linemen duo of Carter and Davis.

"I mean, I think they were just bigger, faster, and stronger than the average D-lineman," Zinter told the Beacon Journal this week. "So they're big, strong and they're twitchy. They can get up and go."

Carter and Davis got up and went after the Michigan offense that night. Carter, who was the primary nemesis of Zinter in Miami Gardens, had two total pressures, and Davis added three more.

Zinter doesn't remember many details about that game — "It's been four years since I've played," he pointed out — facing the pair. He remembers enough, though, to recognize what he's seeing now as the Browns prepare to play both, along with the rest of the Eagles, on Sunday in Philadelphia.

"I mean, they've just been [crafting] and perfecting their skill," Zinter said. "They've had four years since I've played them. They're in the NFL now, so they just keep working."

Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft, has emerged as a legitimate game-wrecker on the Philadelphia defensive line. He's second on the Eagles with 13 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and one of only two to have double-digit pressures.

Davis, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has been more up and down this season with his performance. While he does have a sack, that's one of his only two pressures this season.

Still, as a pair, they provide yet another challenge for the interior of the Browns offensive line. Cleveland's run into at least one big challenge at defensive tackle almost every week, especially during its current three-game losing streak — Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants, Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders duo of Jonathan Allen and Deron Payne.

"Jalen Carter's a great player," Browns left guard Joel Bitonio said. "Their D-line's a strength. I feel like I say it every week, the D-line has been the strength of the defenses that we've been playing, so it'll be a big challenge."

That run has coincided with Zinter starting at right guard after Wyatt Teller suffered an MCL sprain early in the third quarter of a loss to the Giants. He's started the last two games in place of Teller, although with Michael Dunn back off the non-football illness list that could change soon.

Zinter's had his struggles while facing those talented defensive tackles over the last few weeks, allowing six pressures and two sacks. Five of those pressures and both sacks have come in the last two weeks.

The baptism by fire can be staggering for a rookie. Zinter's tried to not allow that to be the case through his approach.

"I think just attacking each day," Zinter said. "Find something to get better at each day, whether it's at practice or in the meeting rooms or breaking film down. Just keeping it simple."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on X at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Eagles duo of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis the latest defensive tackle challenge for Browns