What channel is Guardians vs Tigers today? Time, TV schedule to watch ALDS playoff game

The season is on the line for the Cleveland Guardians . After finishing with the second-best record in the American League this season, they're now on the verge of elimination in the American League divisional series against the Detroit Tigers .

Cleveland's issue has become the offense. The team hasn't scored a run in the last 20 innings, losing 3-0 in both Game 2 and Game 3.

Guardians score updates tonight: Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers ALDS Game 4 live updates Thursday evening

Tanner Bibee pitched into the fifth inning on Saturday, a 7-0 win by the Guardians. He'll be back on the mound for Game 4. But, of course, if the Guardians want to win they'll have to find some runs.

They've been hard to come by against a Tigers team that plays for matchup advantages whenever they can.

Here's how to watch Game 4:

What time is the Guardians game today?

Time: 6:08 p.m.

6:08 p.m. Date: Thursday, Oct. 10

Thursday, Oct. 10 Location: Comerica Park in Detroit

Watch Tigers-Cle on Sling TV

What channel are the Guardians on today? TV channel, live stream information

TV: Game 4 will air on TNT and on the streaming service Max.

Game 4 will air on TNT and on the streaming service Max. Announcers: Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur in the booth and Lauren Jbara reporting from the field.

Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur in the booth and Lauren Jbara reporting from the field. Livestream: On Sling TV.

Guardians vs Tigers playoff schedule

*if necessary

Cleveland Guardians on radio

The Guardians Radio Network has two local flagship stations — AM-1100 WTAM and FM-100.7 WMMS. Find a full list of Guardians radio stations here .

Announcers: Tom Hamilton, Jim Rosenhaus and Andre Knott.

Tigers vs Guardians betting odds, spread

ODDS: Tigers by 1.5 runs

O/U: 6.5 runs

Moneyline: Guardians -115, Tigers -105

Odds via BetMGM on Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What channel is Guardians vs Tigers today? Time, TV schedule to watch ALDS playoff game