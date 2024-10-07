Cleveland Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. returns from suspension, gets roster exemption

Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. completed his five-game personal conduct policy suspension on Monday. The team now has one week to elect to add him to the active 53-man roster.

Hall was granted a roster exemption from the NFL that would expire after Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles. The exemption means he can practice this week, but the Browns (1-4) don’t have to add him to the roster for the game if they don’t believe he is ready to play.

The second-round pick out of Streetsboro High School and Ohio State has not been allowed to practice with the team since Aug. 27. He was originally placed on the commissioner’s exempt list on that date before the league officially suspended him for five games last Tuesday.

The four games Hall missed while on the commissioner’s exempt list counted toward his suspension. He served the fifth game Sunday when the Browns lost 34-13 at the Washington Commanders.

Hall has been allowed in the facility while on the list, but he's not been allowed to participate in practices or games.

“Mike has done a great job,” defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire said Friday. “I haven’t gotten a lot of time as far as being able to coach him because obviously he’s had to deal with what he has to do. But beforehand we got really close.

"That’s another guy that’s extremely hungry and that works extremely hard and works at his craft. So, I can’t wait till that day comes when he can get back on the field with us and start working because I know he is extremely hungry and ready to go.”

Hall, 21, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, on Sept. 19 in Avon Lake Municipal Court. After pleading to the lesser charge, he was fined $250, had a 30-day jail sentence suspended and was placed on two-year monitor time.

Hall was originally charged with domestic violence, knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm, a first-degree misdemeanor, after he was arrested and arraigned on Aug. 13. The arrest occurred a day after an incident involving his fiancee, with whom he had a son, at their Avon home.

After Hall left the premises before police arrived, he was arrested the next day and charged with domestic violence.

The official statement in the police report said Hall was verbally abusive at times during the incident, dragging his fiancee by her feet from the house and down the driveway at one point. He later also punched a hole in a bedroom door and put a gun to her head while, according to the report, saying, "I will (expletive) end it all. I don't care."

However, according to multiple reports, the alleged victim went back to Avon police four days later and gave another statement. WKYC-TV reported she recanted her previous statement in that meeting with police.

The Browns' second-round pick in April was back in the building the day after his arrest, and practiced that afternoon in the first of two joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. He left the practice with what was termed as a "stinger," but played in the preseason game on Aug. 17.

Hall played 84 combined defensive snaps over the three preseason games, and another nine special teams snaps. He finished with two assisted tackles and two quarterback hits.

