A scaly friend was found in a car engine, according to Doylestown Police Department .

A boa constrictor found a home in the engine compartment of a car on West Marion Street. Police say it was likely trying to escape the cold and stay warm.

The snake was safely removed, placed in a box and will be turned over to an expert for care.

Police say if you or someone you know are missing a pet snake, contact dispatch at 330-658-2771.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Snake found in car engine in Wayne County