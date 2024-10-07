Open in App
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Snake found in car engine in Wayne County

    By Alisson Toro-Lagos, Akron Beacon Journal,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XgKd_0vxrXR8w00

    A scaly friend was found in a car engine, according to Doylestown Police Department .

    Facebook

    A boa constrictor found a home in the engine compartment of a car on West Marion Street. Police say it was likely trying to escape the cold and stay warm.

    The snake was safely removed, placed in a box and will be turned over to an expert for care.

    Police say if you or someone you know are missing a pet snake, contact dispatch at 330-658-2771.

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Snake found in car engine in Wayne County

