Kevin Stefanski remains in Deshaun Watson's corner as QB, dodges play-calling question

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked repeatedly Monday about potential changes he might make to try to shake up the NFL's most anemic offense.

But, much like the Browns offense's lack of answers against the Washington Commanders the day before, he had no specific answers to assuage the concerns.

"Yeah, we just haven't been good enough," Stefanski said on a Zoom call with reporters. "It's very disappointing. We'll look at what we can do to score points, to stay on the field, those type of things. But the truth is we got to just, I have to coach better, we have to play better. It's something that we'll fix together."

The previous day, the Browns dropped their third consecutive game , this one a 34-13 loss to the Commanders . That left them 1-4 heading into next Sunday's game at the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Browns, with the "Monday Night Football" game between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs still to be played, are last in the league offensively in yards per play (3.8), yards per game (239.4), passing average, sacks per pass play (26 sacks) and third-down efficiency (18.2%). They're 30th in passing yards per game (142.8) and points per game (15.8).

"Until we sustain drives, score points, you're constantly trying to lean into things that you feel like your guys can do," Stefanski said. "We're working hard at that. These guys understand that this is a process. We'll work at this week understanding what matches up versus the Eagles, obviously, because that factors into when you're putting these game plans together.

"But certainly you want to be able to hang your hat on offense in the run game, in the pass game that you feel confident that your guys can execute."

The questions immediately after the loss remained the questions a day later. Most of them centered around quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was 15-of-28 passing for 125 yards with a touchdown and a 77.2 passer rating while getting sacked seven more times.

Stefanski said after the game he was not making a quarterback change to backup Jameis Winston. He reiterated that point after having a night to sleep on it.

"I have to coach better," Stefanski said. "As offensive coaches, we have to coach better. As players, we have to play better. Deshaun can play better, he will play better. He's had some, obviously, good moments and then there's some times that we have to play better around him. He's committed to getting better. We're committed as an offense to putting our guys in position to succeed."

The Browns acquired Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022 in a deal that cost them three first-round draft picks and several others. They also handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract that runs through the 2026 season.

Watson was limited to just 12 combined starts his first two seasons in Cleveland. There was an 11-game suspension in 2022 for personal conduct policy violations related to more than two dozen allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage appointments, and then shoulder injuries — including season-ending surgery — cost him 11 more games.

There were no known setbacks in Watson's recovery, and he only sat out a couple of days at the most for rest during training camp. Yet, he has started the season as statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. Entering the Monday night game, he was 30th in yards per attempt (4.84), 27th in completion percentage (60.2%) and passer rating (74.8), 25th in yards (852) and 26th in touchdown percentage (2.8%).

Stefanski was asked directly if the decision to stay with Watson as the Browns season spirals away early was made with input from either owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam or general manager Andrew Berry.

"I wouldn't get into all the specifics," Stefanski said. "I think you guys know that we make great decisions together. I obviously talk to Andrew about everything we do. We talk to ownership about everything we do. That's just how we operate."

That led to the other big question about the Browns offense — will Stefanski keep the play-calling duties? Or, is it time to allow offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey call them, if only to try to shake things up?

Stefanski didn't come out and give a definitive "no" to the question. Instead, he talked around the answer.

"I think there's a bunch of different things that we want to look at and see how we're doing from a operation standpoint on offense," Stefanski said. "I think Ken's been an outstanding partner in all of this. So those are the type of things that I will always look at.

"But really it just gets back to making sure that we're putting our guys in position is what we'll look at ultimately."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kevin Stefanski remains in Deshaun Watson's corner as QB, dodges play-calling question