Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns prediction: Who wins NFL Week 5 matchup?

    By Chris Easterling, Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    LANDOVER, Md. — Is it the wrong time to cue up a little Green Day? Maybe the Browns just were waiting for September to go before they woke up? Or, maybe 1-3 is an accurate reflection of who the Browns really are, especially considering the offensive struggles?

    Who knows? And why all the questions?

    Well, because the Browns have been nothing but questions through the first four games, with their only win on the road over the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, the team they're traveling to face today, the Washington Commanders, are 3-1 because they look like they've found their franchise quarterback in rookie Jayden Daniels.

    Is Sunday another drive down the Boulevard of Broken Dreams? Or will the Browns say good riddance to their two-game losing streak?

    Here's how the three writers who follow the Browns for us, Chris Easterling , Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar , view the team's Week 5 road game.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374wha_0vwEwFCf00

    Browns vs. Commanders prediction: Who wins in NFL Week 5 Sunday afternoon?

    EASTERLING: Jayden Daniels is due to look like a rookie at some point, right? That point doesn't feel like this Sunday. Even if it is, is there a belief the Browns can capitalize offensively? COMMANDERS 24, BROWNS 17

    ULRICH: Everyone knows Jayden Daniels is red hot, but he's also expected to have a Browns tormenter back from injury: running back Austin Ekeler. In Ekeler's four career games against the Browns, he's averaging 7.2 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving). COMMANDERS 24, BROWNS 20

    KADAR: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a sensation as a rookie, completing more than 80% of his passes. If the Browns want to win, they need cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson to make some big plays, and maybe even score some points. COMMANDERS 28, BROWNS 17

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns prediction: Who wins NFL Week 5 matchup?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kevin Stefanski remains in Deshaun Watson's corner as QB, dodges play-calling question
    Akron Beacon Journal18 hours ago
    Browns losing streak at three games with blowout loss to Commanders
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Browns won't change QBs, but something has to change with offense | Takeaways
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Is David Njoku playing today? Cleveland Browns get good news on Pro Bowl tight end
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Winning Powerball numbers for Oct. 5, 2024. Did anyone win Powerball?
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Akron Mayor Shammas Malik marries fiancé Alice Duey over the weekend
    Akron Beacon Journal21 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Local history: Ghost stories materialize at Greater Akron landmarks
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Freedom BLOC calls for Akron Police Chief Brian Harding to resign in new statement
    Akron Beacon Journal19 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Dan Coughlin, longtime Cleveland sports anchor and writer, dies at 86
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Opinion: A modified 'hobo code' for homeless Denverites
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Days after Akron superintendent says 'respect me,' board passes resolution of support
    Akron Beacon Journal2 hours ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Election 2024: Meet the candidates in Summit County's 4 competitive Ohio House races
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Ellet, UA legend Bobby 'Sumthin'' Smith enters Akron Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy