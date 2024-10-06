Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns prediction: Who wins NFL Week 5 matchup?

LANDOVER, Md. — Is it the wrong time to cue up a little Green Day? Maybe the Browns just were waiting for September to go before they woke up? Or, maybe 1-3 is an accurate reflection of who the Browns really are, especially considering the offensive struggles?

Who knows? And why all the questions?

Well, because the Browns have been nothing but questions through the first four games, with their only win on the road over the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, the team they're traveling to face today, the Washington Commanders, are 3-1 because they look like they've found their franchise quarterback in rookie Jayden Daniels.

Is Sunday another drive down the Boulevard of Broken Dreams? Or will the Browns say good riddance to their two-game losing streak?

Here's how the three writers who follow the Browns for us, Chris Easterling , Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar , view the team's Week 5 road game.

Browns vs. Commanders prediction: Who wins in NFL Week 5 Sunday afternoon?

EASTERLING: Jayden Daniels is due to look like a rookie at some point, right? That point doesn't feel like this Sunday. Even if it is, is there a belief the Browns can capitalize offensively? COMMANDERS 24, BROWNS 17

ULRICH: Everyone knows Jayden Daniels is red hot, but he's also expected to have a Browns tormenter back from injury: running back Austin Ekeler. In Ekeler's four career games against the Browns, he's averaging 7.2 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving). COMMANDERS 24, BROWNS 20

KADAR: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a sensation as a rookie, completing more than 80% of his passes. If the Browns want to win, they need cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson to make some big plays, and maybe even score some points. COMMANDERS 28, BROWNS 17

