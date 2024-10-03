Hudson's Sam Fauver, Hoban's Braden Herstich win boys golf sectional titles

The Hudson and Archbishop Hoban boys golf teams will meet again in the Division I district tournament Monday at Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley.

Spots in the state tournament will be up for grabs when the top boys golfers from Northeast Ohio meet.

Hudson and Hoban each dominated its sectional tournament on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Here is a breakdown of how the boys and girls golf district qualifiers from the Greater Akron area played in sectional tournaments:

Sam Fauver leads Hudson to boys golf sectional title at Windmill Lakes

Hudson senior Sam Fauver, sophomore Jerry Du and sophomore Ben Fauver finished one-two-three individually Monday in a Division I sectional tournament at Windmill Lakes Golf Club in Ravenna.

Hudson won the team title with a score of 278. Sam Fauver shot a 6-under 64, Du carded a 69, Ben Fauver contributed a 70 and sophomore Barrett Atchison added a 75.

Sam Fauver made four birdies on the front nine and shot a 31. He added two more birdies on the back nine for a bogey-free 64.

"Sam's round tied the low round in school history and was the second-lowest round compared to par in school history," said David Kurtz, who is Hudson's co-head coach with Matt Villenauve. "It is the lowest postseason round in school history. The team performance was outstanding. We dropped a very solid score of 77 [by senior Adam Ruffer]. We started off really well with four birdies on the first two holes and then played very steadily for the rest of the day. We drove it well, our iron play may have been the best it's been all season, and we avoided making the mental mistakes which lead to double bogeys."

Walsh Jesuit (300) and Stow (312) also placed in the top four to advance, and Aurora (314) and St. Vincent-St. Mary (315) just missed advancing.

Walsh's top four were senior Steven Voinovich (74), junior Anthony Spain (74), junior Ryan Czenszak (75) and senior Logan MacKey (77).

Stow's scoring four were senior Austin Wilhoit (76), junior Tyler Cheetham (77), junior Eddie Norman (78) and sophomore Gavin Schneider (81).

Tallmadge senior Warner Carter (75), Aurora senior Kyle Lancaster (76) and Twinsburg junior Mica Thirion (76) advanced to Pine Hills as individuals. Thirion and Lancaster earned the third and fourth spots in a playoff that included St. Vincent-St. Mary senior Paul Witschey (76).

Braden Herstich guides Hoban to boys golf sectional title at Good Park

Hoban seniors Braden Herstich, Chris Pollak and Ray Dress finished one-two-three individually Tuesday in a Division I sectional tournament at Good Park Golf Course in Akron.

Hoban won the team title with a score of 283. Herstich shot a 67, Pollak and Dress both carded 70s and senior Brett Bagatti contributed a 76.

"Each golfer was focused on playing their own game, one shot at a time, and they did a really good job with that," Hoban coach Quinn Parker said. "I am really excited for Braden. He loves Good Park. I know he had this one circled that he wanted to win this tournament, certainly with it being his senior year and a sectional event. He accomplished that goal. Chris and Ray played awesome."

Medina (305), Highland (316) and Revere (318) also advanced.

Highland's top four were senior twins Zachary (73) and Luke Butcher (77), sophomore Hayden Hoyt (79) and junior Cole Fernandez (87).

Revere was led by senior Jack Kinder (75), sophomore Tommy Kinder (76), senior Angelo Levak (82), junior Jack Skidmore (85) and senior Liam Gartland (85).

Wadsworth senior Landon Blizzard (78) and Copley teammates Colton Adair (78) and Hudson Able (78) were among the four individual district qualifiers. Blizzard, Adair and Able earned the final three spots in a playoff that included Barberton senior Cole Macko (78).

Green's Silas Kirkpatrick wins boys golf sectional title at Tannenhauf

Green junior Silas Kirkpatrick shot a 72 to win the Division I sectional title at Tannenhauf Golf Club in Alliance on Sept. 27 to advance to the district tournament at Pine Hills.

The top four teams were Hoover (320), Canfield (323), Jackson (325) and Green (327).

Green's scoring golfers were Kirkpatrick (72), senior Aaron Payne (80) and juniors Jonathon Stephan (87) and Shane Bates (88).

Elizabeth Coleman leads Highland to girls golf sectional title at Fox Den

Highland junior Elizabeth Coleman shot a 67 Wednesday to win the Division I girls golf sectional individual championship at Fox Den Golf Course in Stow.

Coleman's 67 led Highland to a team title under coach Mary Becker as the Hornets advanced to Tuesday's district tournament at Brookledge Golf Course in Cuyahoga Falls.

Highland shot 296 with Coleman, senior Avery Albright (74), junior Mirabella Shelton (75) and senior Kendall Sprutte (80) scoring.

Walsh Jesuit (307), Hudson (316) and Nordonia (322) also advanced to Brookledge.

Walsh's scoring four were sophomore Yumi Kohara (72), freshman Sarah Vojtko (74), junior Colleen Stadler (80) and freshman Vivian Eich (81).

Hudson's leaders were senior Emmy Burling (72), sophomore Elena Varga (77), senior Julia Van Bokkelen (82) and junior McKenna Kiewatt (85).

Nordonia's top golfers were senior Julia Gulla (69), junior Natalie Barnes (80), junior Carley Sutton (86) and sophomore Polly Loney (87).

Revere seniors Saumya Mahajan (82) and Madison Harpley (82) were among the individual qualifiers. They advanced in a playoff that also included Revere sophomore Ryenne Harpley (82).

STVM juniors Caitrin Coyle and Rylee Hoover each shot 83 and missed the playoff by one stroke.

Green, Stow and Copley girls golfers advance to district tournament

Green shot a 346 to place third at the Division I girls golf sectional title at The Elms Country Club in North Lawrence on Monday to advance to Tuesday's district tournament at Brookledge.

Hoover sophomore Ellie Hutzler was the medalist with a 71 and the Vikings (305) finished first. Jackson (328) and Lake (374) also advanced.

Green's top four were sophomore Leah Dang (80), senior Sydney Shocklee (87) and juniors Brooke Shocklee (89) and Reese Genet (90).

Lake's leaders were freshman Charlie Brophy (87), junior Olivia Gant (87), sophomore Isabella Feher (98), junior Grace Swihart (102) and sophomore Elizabeth King (102).

Copley sophomore Anna Yacknow (90) was among the individual district qualifiers, earning the final spot in a playoff that included Hoban sophomore Nicole Krohn (90).

Aurora (336) won the girls sectional tournament at Old Avalon Golf Course in Warren.

Aurora's scorers were seniors Gracyn Vidovic (second with a 75), Manisha Girn (81), Meena Kraus (87) and junior Courtney Zeid (93).

Stow teammates Olivia Berlingieri (80) and Sophia Thompson (82) were among the four individual district qualifiers.

Manchester, Norton, CVCA boys golfers end season in district tournament

Manchester junior Drew Mothersbaugh (75), Norton senior Matthew Fowler (80) and CVCA senior Cord Steigmeier (89) ended their seasons Tuesday in a Division II district tournament at Windmill Lakes.

Mothersbaugh tied for sixth with five other golfers, but did not advance in a playoff.

Mothersbaugh, Fowler and Steigmeier each shot 79 at different sectionals last week. Mothersbaugh played at The Elms, Fowler competed at Windmill Lakes and Steigmeier played at Pine Hills.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hudson's Sam Fauver, Hoban's Braden Herstich win boys golf sectional titles