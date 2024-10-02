Cleveland Browns' 5-play path to road loss against Las Vegas Raiders

There are dozens of plays run in an NFL game. Add up all of the plays each team runs on offense, plus special teams, and the number can get well over 140 on a given Sunday.

Yet, there's always a handful that loom much larger than the rest of them. They're the ones, even if they don't result in points, that have a major impact on the final outcome, especially in a loss.

That was the case in the Browns' 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday . What follows is a look at five plays that stood out as critical pivot points in momentum during the game.

These five all seem fairly obvious, as can be the case in a loss like Sunday's . They're listed chronologically, but the first one may have been the biggest one regardless.

1:34 2nd quarter: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson hit by Las Vegas Raiders DE Tyree Wilson

The play: This has become better known for what happened after the play — Deshaun Watson yelling at right tackle Dawand Jones on the field, then television cameras catching Watson talking to Jones on the bench later — than the play itself. However, the play was pretty important because of the opportunity squandered right before the half in a 10-10 game. The Browns had it third-and-9 from the Raiders 40. Las Vegas was showing a blitz off Jones' side, and defensive end Tyree Wilson — who was lined up wide outside of Jones — blew past him almost before he was out of his stance and hit Watson just as he was releasing the ball. The pass was — or at least it appeared — to be going to wide receiver Amari Cooper, who had beaten the Raiders secondary on a go route just inside the numbers on the right side of the field. The throw, which was altered by Wilson's hit, landed harmlessly outside of the numbers, well away from Cooper. Beyond the post-play interaction between teh quarterback and right tackle, it also led to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski not trying a 57-yard field goal and punting instead.

Dawand Jones on the play: "I was supposed to push out. Just didn't see the count. I didn't, just got to lock in a little bit better on the play count."

6:09 3rd quarter: Las Vegas Raiders' Alexander Mattison gains 18 yards on 3rd-and-9 run

The play: This play is here for two reasons. One is because of what it meant in the moment, while the other is how it represented a game-long theme for this game. It was third-and-9 for the Raiders at the Cleveland 34, with Las Vegas up 13-10. It was a simple handoff out of the shotgun from quarterback Gardner Minshew to running back Alexander Mattison, who was aligned to Minshew's left. Mattison ran right and past nickelback Cameron Mitchell, who ran too deep into the backfield, before both defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson and safety Rodney McLeod missed tackles at around the Browns 31. That was all Mattison needed to get a head of steam going before he was finally brought down at the Cleveland 16. On the next play, Raiders wide receiver D.J. Turner ran a jet sweep to the left and into the end zone for a 20-10 Las Vegas lead. If Jefferson and/or McLeod make the tackle, it would've likely held the Raiders to a field goal. If Las Vegas is held to a field goal and the rest of the game played out as it did, then the Browns are kicking a field goal to break a 16-16 tie instead of going for it on fourth down. That's one reason why it's on the list. The other one is it epitomized the shoddy tackling the Browns had against the Raiders running backs, especially Mattison, who had 60 yards on just five carries. Las Vegas came into the game as the worst run offense in the league and posted 152 rushing yards against Cleveland.

Rodney McLeod on Raiders run game success: "I mean, it allowed them to control the game, get them in favorable downs, stay ahead of the chains. We talked about them trying to establish the run. Felt like that was something that [Las Vegas coach] Antonio Pierce put out there. He wants that to be their identity, a physical, tough team, just really embodying everything that he stands for. So at the end of the day, we talk about everything starts with stopping the run and we have to, one, do a better job in our run fits and just tackling. I think that was the biggest thing that showed up today was the amount of missed tackles that we had in yards after contact. So I think if we were able to limit those, then things work in our favor a little bit more."

10:28 4th quarter: Cleveland Browns C Nick Harris' holding penalty negates WR Amari Cooper TD

The play: A center really shouldn't show up once on a list like this. Backup center Nick Harris will actually make a second appearance after this one, showing the kind of day it was for him after replacing an injured Ethan Pocic. The play itself was perfectly executed, including by Watson, who stepped up and to the right to avoid the pressure, and Cooper, whose nearest defender at the time he caught it might as well have been at the other end of the Vegas Strip. The problem was that, when Watson extended the play, that led Raiders defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, with whom Harris was engaged in blocking one-on-one, to start pursuing. The dueling linemen were all alone in space, making the jersey grab visible to the official when Harris wasn't able to let go of it quickly enough. There was just enough of one — which a TV replay angle from behind the defense showed — that the official threw the flag. The Browns, instead of taking a lead, ended up punting to end the possession.

Nick Harris on the play: "That's just an unfortunate instance. I mean, I thought I let him go. I really did. I didn't try to tug him or nothing, but it got called and just got to be cleaner."

2:00 4th quarter: Cleveland Browns C Nick Harris and QB Deshaun Watson have snap snafu

The play: Harris really is a nice guy, so it's tough to see him show up twice on this list. However, this was the start of the final snowball effect that ended up being the avalanche that buried the Browns. Cleveland had the ball at the Las Vegas 16 after running back Jerome Ford's 35-yard run right before the two-minute warning. The play itself was extremely simple. Watson appeared to be telling running back D'Onta Foreman to move from his right to his left in the shotgun when Harris, who apparently thought he saw the signal to snap the ball, snapped the ball back to an unsuspecting quarterback. The ball rolled back to the Las Vegas 23, where Watson fell on it prevent the game from essentially ending at that moment. That was seven extra yards, though, the Browns would have to try to get back over the next three downs. Seven yards for this offense has been like asking it to cross the Atlantic Ocean in the rowboat. Naturally, they found themselves only able to get 14 of the necessary 17 back, all of that on a third-down completion to Cooper, which set up the grand finale.

Deshaun Watson on the play: "Yeah, I think it was just miscommunication. Just got to execute better, be more locked in."

41 seconds 4th quarter: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson sacked by Las Vegas Raiders' Charles Snowden

The play: The whole game rode on this play. Fourth-and-3 from the Raiders 9, with Cleveland down 20-16. Cooper motioned from the right to left of the formation and stopped behind tight end Jordan Akins, who was split out between the numbers and the hash. The right side of the formation had wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore. Off the snap, Akins appeared open running down the seam as he reached the goal line, while Jeudy appeared open on a slant route at the goal line. Moore had run an out to the right side, while Cooper — whom Jeudy has since said was to be the top read — was initially jammed off the line by free safety Tre;von Moehrig. None of that ultimately mattered, because Watson, after he initially cocked back his arm to throw to, apparently decided not to throw the ball. Instead, with two Raiders defenders collapsing the pocket up the middle, Watson tried to roll to his left. That's where Las Vegas defensive end Charles Snowden, who had looped all the way around the line from his position lined up across from the Browns left tackle, finally sacked Watson to end the game. Snowden had also batted down a Watson pass on second down after the bad snap.

Jerry Jeudy on Monday about the play: "They played man coverage. I think the DBs kind of messed up the coverage on the left side of the field. That was the read. It was Coop to the corner, but the DB kind of messed up the look, so it kind of messed up our play in a way, kind of. And Deshaun had to scramble and try to make a play, couldn't get the ball off. That's what I seen."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns' 5-play path to road loss against Las Vegas Raiders