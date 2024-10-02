Cleveland Guardians are using sim games to prepare for MLB playoffs ALDS Game 1

The Guardians can't properly simulate a postseason atmosphere in an empty ballpark playing against themselves. But they also can't sit idly by and wait to see who they'll face in the American League Division Series.

After winning the American League Central and securing the No. 2 seed in the AL , the Guardians were given a bye through the Wild Card Series. They'll face the winner of the three-game series between the No. 3 Houston Astros and the No. 6 Detroit Tigers , with Game 1 set for Saturday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Until then, it's all about balancing rest and some fine-tuning (to ward off any rust with the six-day break thanks to Sunday's rainout ).

The Guardians' answer: a simulated game (which combines actual gameplay but in a more controlled environment) that lasted roughly two hours and included five-to-six innings of pitching. It also featured some pumped-in crowd noise through the PA system, similar to the 2020 COVID-shortened season.

"Oh yeah, getting some 2020 flashbacks," said manager Stephen Vogt , who is still in the process of selecting the 26-man ALDS roster . "Guys are excited. Think today had a little bit of a spring training feel to it. Obviously a little different being at this point in the year, but we were able to get a lot of good work in today, kind of going over some fundamental things and getting some live at-bats, some really good work in the cage and defensively."

Alex Cobb, Tanner Bibee throwing sim games heading into ALDS Game 1

Some pitchers are maintaining their routines as best as possible, while others are hoping to earn an ALDS roster spot.

Alex Cobb , recovering from a blister, is trying to move past that issue while also being lengthened out enough for a potential playoff start.

"The only update on Alex is that he's trending really well," Vogt said.

Cobb is set to throw another sim game Thursday. The most probable outcome, if he does make the roster, is that he could start Game 3, which would either be in Houston or Detroit.

Tanner Bibee threw another sim game Monday. While no declarations have been made, Bibee is "on track" to start Saturday's Game 1, according to Vogt.

The Guardians continue to ramp up to their first playoff game with Vogt as manager. He said there isn't any anxiety — it's all excitement as the waiting game until Game Day continues.

"This is going to be a blast," Vogt said. "We have an opportunity to make a run at a World Series. It's what we've talked about since day one of spring training. Our guys have been working for this. We've been built for this."

Guardians ALDS schedule; When do the Guardians play?

Game 1 of the ALDS is set for a first-pitch time of 1:08 p.m. ET Saturday at Progressive Field. Game 2, also in Cleveland, is scheduled to begin at 4:08 p.m. ET.

What channel will the Guardians' playoff games be on?

Game 1 and Game 2 of the ALDS will be shown on TBS/Max. Game 2 will also be shown on TruTV.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Guardians are using sim games to prepare for MLB playoffs ALDS Game 1