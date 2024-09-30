'Definitely false': Darius Garland addresses trade demand rumors with Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland says he wanted to remain in Cleveland regardless of what was going on with Donovan Mitchell , enough so that he had a conversation with the Cavaliers brass to clear the air of any outside noise saying otherwise.

While the Cavs and the rest of the basketball world waited to see what the outcome of Mitchell's contract saga with Cleveland would be — the star guard eventually signed a long-term extension — rumors swirled that Garland might want to be traded if Mitchell did, in fact, stay for the long haul.

Garland said during the team's Media Day Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that he often tries to tune out any outside noise, but this was enough that he met with Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman .

"Had a talk with Koby, and he was pretty upset about it," Garland said. "I told him that I wanted to be here, and he knows that as well, so it wasn't a really long conversation. … I really don't know [where the rumor came from], but it came out and it was definitely false."

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell contracts keep the guards in Cleveland long term

Garland still has four years left on his current deal , which runs through the 2027-28 season. Mitchell, in one of the biggest deals of the summer in the NBA considering the possible implications, signed an extension that will keep him in Cleveland for at least the next three seasons and possibly four depending on a player option.

"It's super cool to see a star like him committed to this team," Garland said of Mitchell's contact extension. "He loves this city. We're super excited to have him back and he's happy to be here."

It cements the Cavs backcourt of Mitchell and Garland for the long term.

"We've been together three years, and we've made a jump every year," Garland said. "A lot of people don't see what we have outside of the court — we have a real relationship off the court … that's my brother."

