Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Dustin Hopkins' miss and Kevin Stefanski decision play into Browns loss | Takeaways

    By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    LAS VEGAS — There's a lot about Dustin Hopkins' time with the Browns that has been sensational. There's also been one consistent tick that has arisen enough times to become an issue.

    It happened again Sunday during the Browns' 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Hopkins had earlier in the game kicked a 56-yard field goal to give Cleveland a 10-0 lead. However, after safety Rodney McLeod's fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter pulled them within four, he pulled the point-after kick wide left to keep it a four-point deficit.

    "I'm really thankful that I even got a chance on the field to do that," Hopkins said. "But, at the same time, I recognize that, man, I hurt the team today and I expect better for myself. I expect better. I know that my teammates expect better for me. I think high expectations is a good thing, and I know what I'm capable of. And so I am disappointed that I didn't utilize the opportunities I got to help the team."

    The missed PAT played a big role late in the game, as the Browns needed to score a touchdown on their final possession. That left them with no choice but to go for a fourth-and-3 from the Raiders 9 instead of kicking a potential tying field goal, and that play ended with quarterback Deshaun Watson getting sacked.

    This has become an item to watch with Hopkins, who has missed just three point-after kicks in his time with the Browns. The problem is, all three have now been in moments like this — in the fourth quarter of tight games to alter the complexion of the game.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18B7HA_0vocOfwZ00

    "I've always said it when things go well and I want to say it now, I think it's the same of being process oriented," Hopkins said. "It's a results-driven league and I understand that, but I'm not going to change my thought process based on whether a ball goes in or doesn't. I'm just going to focus on getting better during the week and eventually results come. So, yeah, excited to get back to work."

    Last season, there was a similar situation during a Week 10 game at the Baltimore Ravens when, after cornerback Greg Newsome II's interception return for a touchdown, Hopkins missed what would've been the tying PAT. He was saved when he made a 40-yard game-winner as time expired in a 33-31 win, a situation he later compared to an arsonist being the one to put out the fire.

    There was also a Week 13 game last season at the Los Angeles Rams when, after the Browns scored a touchdown on a pass to Harrison Bryant — who, interestingly enough, was playing for the Raiders Sunday — to cut it to 20-19, Hopkins also missed the potential game-tying kick. The Rams, though, ultimately ran away with the game by scoring the final 16 points in a 36-19 win.

    Hopkins is 29 of 32 on PATs with the Browns. He is 11 of 12 on field goals from 50-plus yards.

    Kevin Stefanski turns away opportunity to use Dustin Hopkins' leg

    Hopkins had his first miss from longer than 50 yards a week ago in a loss to the New York Giants. He got right back on the horse Sunday with his 56-yarder in the first quarter.

    The veteran kicker, though, was denied a chance to kick a 57-yarder later in the first half. After the Browns failed on a third-down try at the Raiders 40, coach Kevin Stefanski chose to punt with 1:29 remaining instead of trying what would've been a 57-yard field goal that could've given them a 13-10 halftime lead.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldVF9_0vocOfwZ00

    "Yeah, we just felt confident in our — in that moment, just keeping them pinned deep," Stefanski said. "You know, obviously Dustin is a guy that we certainly have confidence in, but we want to always be smart there, too."

    Punter Corey Bojorquez's punt was downed at the 3, so that part of the strategy did work. The sliding-doors effect of not kicking it, though, lingered to the final Browns offensive play.

    Jerome Ford once again just follows his blockers for a big gain

    Running back Jerome Ford doesn't believe there's anything special to his big runs. It's usually just a case of him following the blocking.

    That was how Ford viewed his 35-yard run right before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter that put the Browns at the Las Vegas 16.

    "Just following the blocking scheme," Ford said. "It was pretty open."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rcssp_0vocOfwZ00

    The blocking scheme was pretty simple. Right guard Zak Zinter pulled to his left and kicked out the Raiders' Janarius Robinson, who has gotten into the backfield.

    Once Ford got past the line, tight end Jordan Akins was waiting to take care of cornerback Jakorian Bennett for another block. That gave Ford the lane to run down the sideline until he was tackled by safety Tre'von Moehrig.

    "I seen that kick-out," Ford said. "I followed the rules coach gave me on that kind of play and it just ended up working out. Everybody being in place made it happen."

    Ford finished with 50 yards on 10 carries.

    Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on X at @ceasterlingABJ

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Dustin Hopkins' miss and Kevin Stefanski decision play into Browns loss | Takeaways

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cleveland Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. suspended 5 games following August arrest
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    NFL power rankings Week 5: Browns plummet near the bottom after loss
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    MLB playoffs ALDS schedule, preview as Cleveland Guardians prepare to face Detroit Tigers
    Akron Beacon Journal6 hours ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Fire on Mulligan Way in Akron on Wednesday leaves one woman injured
    Akron Beacon Journallast hour
    Teen arrested in Akron after reportedly shooting gun near pee-wee football game Saturday
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    State sets new tornado record after another twister confirmed in northern Ohio
    Akron Beacon Journal10 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Dallas police officer executed in his car
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    'It's really sad': Goodyear lays off 82 employees, including about 40 in Akron
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    'Definitely false': Darius Garland addresses trade demand rumors with Cavaliers
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    St. Mary Church launches $1 million restoration campaign in South Akron
    Akron Beacon Journal13 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Joe Heskett's Summit County Sports Hall of Fame induction shows lifelong bonds | Ulrich
    Akron Beacon Journal17 hours ago
    Vote: Who are the Summit County High School Athletes of the Week for Sept. 23-29?
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Verizon users report outages, service problems and SOS mode notices nationwide Monday
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Finally fall: Chilly temperatures and sunshine expected in Akron area through the weekend
    Akron Beacon Journal13 hours ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile13 hours ago
    Opinion: How do people become homeless in Denver?
    David Heitz23 days ago
    UPDATE: Hurricane Helene grows to 120 mph winds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Evan Mobley's growth with Cavs high on Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson's list of priorities
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Enrollment woes, free speech and guns: UW delivers its ‘state of the university’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz22 days ago
    MLB playoff bracket, schedule as the Guardians wait to see who they play
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy