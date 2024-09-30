Dustin Hopkins' miss and Kevin Stefanski decision play into Browns loss | Takeaways

LAS VEGAS — There's a lot about Dustin Hopkins' time with the Browns that has been sensational. There's also been one consistent tick that has arisen enough times to become an issue.

It happened again Sunday during the Browns' 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hopkins had earlier in the game kicked a 56-yard field goal to give Cleveland a 10-0 lead. However, after safety Rodney McLeod's fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter pulled them within four, he pulled the point-after kick wide left to keep it a four-point deficit.

"I'm really thankful that I even got a chance on the field to do that," Hopkins said. "But, at the same time, I recognize that, man, I hurt the team today and I expect better for myself. I expect better. I know that my teammates expect better for me. I think high expectations is a good thing, and I know what I'm capable of. And so I am disappointed that I didn't utilize the opportunities I got to help the team."

The missed PAT played a big role late in the game, as the Browns needed to score a touchdown on their final possession. That left them with no choice but to go for a fourth-and-3 from the Raiders 9 instead of kicking a potential tying field goal, and that play ended with quarterback Deshaun Watson getting sacked.

This has become an item to watch with Hopkins, who has missed just three point-after kicks in his time with the Browns. The problem is, all three have now been in moments like this — in the fourth quarter of tight games to alter the complexion of the game.

"I've always said it when things go well and I want to say it now, I think it's the same of being process oriented," Hopkins said. "It's a results-driven league and I understand that, but I'm not going to change my thought process based on whether a ball goes in or doesn't. I'm just going to focus on getting better during the week and eventually results come. So, yeah, excited to get back to work."

Last season, there was a similar situation during a Week 10 game at the Baltimore Ravens when, after cornerback Greg Newsome II's interception return for a touchdown, Hopkins missed what would've been the tying PAT. He was saved when he made a 40-yard game-winner as time expired in a 33-31 win, a situation he later compared to an arsonist being the one to put out the fire.

There was also a Week 13 game last season at the Los Angeles Rams when, after the Browns scored a touchdown on a pass to Harrison Bryant — who, interestingly enough, was playing for the Raiders Sunday — to cut it to 20-19, Hopkins also missed the potential game-tying kick. The Rams, though, ultimately ran away with the game by scoring the final 16 points in a 36-19 win.

Hopkins is 29 of 32 on PATs with the Browns. He is 11 of 12 on field goals from 50-plus yards.

Kevin Stefanski turns away opportunity to use Dustin Hopkins' leg

Hopkins had his first miss from longer than 50 yards a week ago in a loss to the New York Giants. He got right back on the horse Sunday with his 56-yarder in the first quarter.

The veteran kicker, though, was denied a chance to kick a 57-yarder later in the first half. After the Browns failed on a third-down try at the Raiders 40, coach Kevin Stefanski chose to punt with 1:29 remaining instead of trying what would've been a 57-yard field goal that could've given them a 13-10 halftime lead.

"Yeah, we just felt confident in our — in that moment, just keeping them pinned deep," Stefanski said. "You know, obviously Dustin is a guy that we certainly have confidence in, but we want to always be smart there, too."

Punter Corey Bojorquez's punt was downed at the 3, so that part of the strategy did work. The sliding-doors effect of not kicking it, though, lingered to the final Browns offensive play.

Jerome Ford once again just follows his blockers for a big gain

Running back Jerome Ford doesn't believe there's anything special to his big runs. It's usually just a case of him following the blocking.

That was how Ford viewed his 35-yard run right before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter that put the Browns at the Las Vegas 16.

"Just following the blocking scheme," Ford said. "It was pretty open."

The blocking scheme was pretty simple. Right guard Zak Zinter pulled to his left and kicked out the Raiders' Janarius Robinson, who has gotten into the backfield.

Once Ford got past the line, tight end Jordan Akins was waiting to take care of cornerback Jakorian Bennett for another block. That gave Ford the lane to run down the sideline until he was tackled by safety Tre'von Moehrig.

"I seen that kick-out," Ford said. "I followed the rules coach gave me on that kind of play and it just ended up working out. Everybody being in place made it happen."

Ford finished with 50 yards on 10 carries.

