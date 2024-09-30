Cleveland Browns next game | 1 p.m. Sunday vs Washington Commanders in Washington, D.C.

It will be two teams heading in opposite directions when the Browns play at the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Browns fell to 1-3 with a 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, while the Commanders rolled to a 42-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals behind budding superstar rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to improve to 3-1.

The Cleveland and Washington franchises have played 48 times previously, with the Browns holding a commanding 35-12-1 head-to-head advantage. The Browns have won the last two games in the series, including a 24-10 victory on Jan. 1, 2023, the last time the teams played.

The Commanders roster features two former Browns players — quarterback Jeff Driskel, who started Game 17 last season for the Browns, and kicker Austin Seibert, a Browns fifth-round pick in 2019 who played one full season and one game with the team before he was cut. Team president Jason Wright was a Browns backup running back for three seasons.

Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins spent the first seven years of his career (2015-2021) with Washington.

2024 Cleveland Browns schedule

Week 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys | 33-17 loss

Week 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars | 18-13 win

Week 3 vs. New York Giants | 21-15 loss

Week 4 at Las Vegas Raiders | 20-16 loss

WEEK 5 AT WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, 1 P.M. SUNDAY, OCT. 6

Week 6 at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13

Week 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20

Week 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 27

Week 9 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 3

Week 10 BYE

Week 11 at New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 17

Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 21

Week 13 at Denver Broncos, Monday, Dec. 2

Week 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 8

Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 15

Week 16 at Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Dec. 19

Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29

Week 18 at Baltimore Ravens, TBD

