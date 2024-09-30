Open in App
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Cleveland Browns next game | 1 p.m. Sunday vs Washington Commanders in Washington, D.C.

    By Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmF2O_0vocKIyo00

    It will be two teams heading in opposite directions when the Browns play at the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. Sunday.

    The Browns fell to 1-3 with a 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, while the Commanders rolled to a 42-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals behind budding superstar rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to improve to 3-1.

    The Cleveland and Washington franchises have played 48 times previously, with the Browns holding a commanding 35-12-1 head-to-head advantage. The Browns have won the last two games in the series, including a 24-10 victory on Jan. 1, 2023, the last time the teams played.

    The Commanders roster features two former Browns players — quarterback Jeff Driskel, who started Game 17 last season for the Browns, and kicker Austin Seibert, a Browns fifth-round pick in 2019 who played one full season and one game with the team before he was cut. Team president Jason Wright was a Browns backup running back for three seasons.

    Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins spent the first seven years of his career (2015-2021) with Washington.

    2024 Cleveland Browns schedule

    • Week 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys | 33-17 loss
    • Week 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars | 18-13 win
    • Week 3 vs. New York Giants | 21-15 loss
    • Week 4 at Las Vegas Raiders | 20-16 loss
    • WEEK 5 AT WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, 1 P.M. SUNDAY, OCT. 6
    • Week 6 at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Week 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20
    • Week 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 27
    • Week 9 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 3
    • Week 10 BYE
    • Week 11 at New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 17
    • Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 21
    • Week 13 at Denver Broncos, Monday, Dec. 2
    • Week 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 8
    • Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 15
    • Week 16 at Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Dec. 19
    • Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29
    • Week 18 at Baltimore Ravens, TBD

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns next game | 1 p.m. Sunday vs Washington Commanders in Washington, D.C.

