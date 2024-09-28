Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Springfield Township police searching for those involved in Waffle House shooting

    By Bryce Buyakie, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTqXK_0vnAIxoE00

    The Springfield Township Police Department is searching for those involved in an early morning tit-for-tat shooting at a Waffle House in the 3000 block of Arlington Road.

    Officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators believe two vehicles traveled north on Arlington Road and fired multiple rounds toward a group of people gathered outside the restaurant.

    The group responded by returning fire at the moving vehicles, police said in a Springfield Township Police Department Facebook post.

    No one was injured and the restaurant is open for business, according to the statement.

    The vehicles were last seen driving north on Arlington Road.

    Police determined this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing safety threat in the area.

    Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 330-734-4106.

    Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Springfield Township police searching for those involved in Waffle House shooting

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Forrest Newland
    1d ago
    you got to love this reports that say Springfield Ohio and it doesn't even have anything to do with Springfield Ohio at Springfield Township in other cities
    Dan Marc
    1d ago
    what's y Springfield mayor doing besides nothing
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Teen arrested in Akron after reportedly shooting gun near pee-wee football game Saturday
    Akron Beacon Journal3 hours ago
    Dallas police officer executed in his car
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Popular Pizza Chain May Close 127 Stores Owned By Bankrupt Franchisee
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Ohio high school football scores | Akron-area scores, box scores, more from OHSAA Week 6
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    When is daylight saving time over? Here's when you need to turn back your clock in Ohio
    Akron Beacon Journal6 hours ago
    OPINION: Kandy Fatheree is the clear choice for Summit County sheriff | Endorsement
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Stow-Munroe Falls schools hosts job fair for district positions
    Akron Beacon Journal21 hours ago
    Goodyear lays off 82 employees, including about 40 in Akron
    Akron Beacon Journallast hour
    Verizon users report outages, service problems and SOS mode notices nationwide Monday
    Akron Beacon Journal2 hours ago
    Chain Restaurant Known for Its 'Perfect' Burger Shut Down After State Inspection in Florida
    Akeena25 days ago
    Fact Check: Every Claim About JD Vance We've Fact-Checked During 2024 Presidential Campaign
    Snopes2 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy