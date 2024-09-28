The Springfield Township Police Department is searching for those involved in an early morning tit-for-tat shooting at a Waffle House in the 3000 block of Arlington Road.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators believe two vehicles traveled north on Arlington Road and fired multiple rounds toward a group of people gathered outside the restaurant.

The group responded by returning fire at the moving vehicles, police said in a Springfield Township Police Department Facebook post.

No one was injured and the restaurant is open for business, according to the statement.

The vehicles were last seen driving north on Arlington Road.

Police determined this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing safety threat in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 330-734-4106.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Springfield Township police searching for those involved in Waffle House shooting