Democracy Day in Kent focuses on campaign contributions, corporations

Kent City Council's 2024 Democracy Day event will focus on the proposed 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Democracy Day will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 in City Council Chambers at the main fire station at 320 S. Depeyster St. The event will be broadcast on the city's YouTube channel.

The meeting will take place in conjunction with Kent City Council's meeting.

This is the ninth year the event has taken place. It allows area residents to express their views on the proposed amendment. According to Move to Amend, the amendment would include these provisions:

The rights and privileges outlined in the Constitution of the United States are for people only.

Entities such as a corporations or limited liability companies shall have no rights under the Constitution and are subject to regulation by the people.

Federal, state, and local government shall regulate contributions and expenditures, including a candidate's own contributions and expenditures, to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their economic status, have access to the political process.

Kent voters in 2015 approved a ballot initiative for City Council to schedule Democracy Day every election year. Nearly 30 cities in Ohio also have approved resolutions calling for “We the People” constitution amendments and public hearings, including Akron, Canton and Cleveland. Democracy Day is part of the national Move to Amend movement to approve the 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

Any person wishing to be heard on the subject matter of the political influence resulting from campaign contributions by corporate entities should plan to give a 3- to 5-minute talk and submit a copy of the talk to the Clerk of Council at the public hearing. People also can attend and listen to the speakers.

For details on the amendment, go to movetoamend.org .

