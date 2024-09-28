'Speed, speed and more speed': Browns focused on Raiders return man, CVCA grad Tre Tucker

LAS VEGAS — James Hudson III last shared a football field with Tre Tucker in the fall of 2020. At that point, the two were still teammates at the University of Cincinnati.

Four years later, both have moved up to the NFL. Hudson is in his fourth year as an offensive tackle for the Browns , and Tucker is in his second as a wide receiver and punt returner for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sunday, the two former teammates will line up on opposite sidelines when Cleveland visits Las Vegas. Days before the matchup, Hudson was asked what he recalled about his former Cincinnati teammate.

"Speed, speed and more speed," Hudson told the Beacon Journal this week. "Tre is one of the fastest people I've ever seen play football. His play speed is crazy. He's not the straight line speed either. He has some wiggle to him, so I feel like that's what separates him."

The Browns are hoping Tucker, an Akron native and six-time state track champion at CVCA , doesn't get a chance to separate from them Sunday. With wide receiver Davante Adams already ruled out for the Raiders because of a hamstring injury, that's going to likely increase the number of targets he picks up in the passing game.

Tucker is coming off one of his best receiving games as a pro, a seven-catch, 96-yard, one-touchdown performance in last Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. He had nine targets in the game, a number that could be matched this week with Adams out.

"When I was there, he did most of the returns and stuff, like the kick return, a couple of jet sweeps here and there," said Browns running back Jerome Ford, who spent two seasons as Tucker's teammate at Cincinnati in 2020-21. "Then as we phased out and you'd watch him on TV my first year in the league, you see more of that deep ball. He was able to really open up his speed and show people what he was able to do at receiver and not just returning."

It's been the reverse for Tucker since the Raiders made him a third-round pick (No. 100 overall) in the 2023 draft. His first year, his entire role was as a wide receiver, catching 19 passes on 34 targets for 331 yards and two scores.

But in his second NFL season, Tucker has emerged as one of the more dangerous punt return men in the league. The reason why is the same thing Tucker's former Cincinnati teammate Hudson said stood out to him — speed.

"This guy can get to the edge and he can run," Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. "Last year, I want to say the analytics showed on the tracking data this guy was the second-fastest person in the league with the ball in his hands. I think it came out to a conversion, like, he ran like a 4.24 with the ball in his hand. So, that’s rolling. And he’s a guy that we’re definitely going to have to be ready for and to have good leverage against.”

Tucker's impact on the special teams as a return man is a relatively new part of his game, at least at the pro level. Opponents who faced him in both high school and college were already well versed in what he could do fielding a kick or punt.

The NFL is finding out this season what those at places like Tuslaw or Tulane knew already. It's a dangerous game to play when kicking to Tucker, even if he has yet to actually take one back for a touchdown.

"It is just like he a guy that can get to the outside very quickly," Browns safety D'Anthony Bell told the Beacon Journal. "So you got to maintain your leverage when you're coming down on the punt. So just maintaining your leverage. He'll get outside of you quick and use the speed, that track speed. Like you said, he'll use it to his advantage."

Through three games, Tucker has averaged 7.3 yards on six punt returns. His longest return was a 21-yarder in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The key to containing a return man with Tucker's speed doesn't just fall on the 10 in coverage. It actually starts with the player punting the football.

Corey Bojorquez earned all sorts of plaudits the last time the Browns were on the road in Week 2 in Jacksonville, when he pinned the Jaguars at their own 2 late to set up a safety. Directional punts like that are key in containing a return man like Tucker because it allows for the sideline to be another defender.

"Where he is placing the ball is always huge, and that's something Corey always does a really good job of as well as the distance and hang time," Browns long snapper Charlie Hughlett told the Beacon Journal. "So I think it's really those three things and making sure that he pairs them all well together, and then our gunners win in their battles and kind of getting in the face of [Tucker] before he is able to get moving."

Bojorquez's net average of 39.1 yards on a league-high 18 punts ranks 27th. However, his nine punts inside the 20 is tied for second.

The veteran punter said who's returning the punt isn't necessarily something on which he focuses. However, there's one thing Bojorquez knows he doesn't want to do with a guy like Tucker returning the kick.

"The one I'm really trying to avoid is when I hit it on the outside of my foot and it's, like, a real low," Bojorquez told the Beacon Journal. "Maybe it has a little bit of a curve on it, but it'll go 50 yards with a low hang time because now they could be catching it on the run and there's no one within 30 yards of them and who knows what's happening."

With Tucker's speed, the Browns know exactly what could happen.

