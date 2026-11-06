📅 Fall book sale at Aitkin Library with $3 bag deal

📅 Cheap books at Aitkin Library’s Fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Aitkin Public Library are holding their Fall Book Sale in the library’s Community Room.

When:

Friday, November 6, 2026, 9:00am–3:00pm

Saturday, November 7, 2026, 9:00am–3:00pm

Where: Aitkin Public Library Community Room

Prices:

Hardcover books and DVDs: $1.00 each

All other items: $0.50 each

Saturday bag sale: All you can fit in a bag for $3

Proceeds go to the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library to help fund new events and programs at the library. The sale is open to all ages, so it’s a good chance to stock up on books and support your local library at the same time.