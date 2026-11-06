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Aitkin
📅 Fall book sale at Aitkin Library with $3 bag deal
8 days ago
📅 Cheap books at Aitkin Library’s Fall Book Sale
The Friends of the Aitkin Public Library are holding their Fall Book Sale in the library’s Community Room.
When:
- Friday, November 6, 2026, 9:00am–3:00pm
- Saturday, November 7, 2026, 9:00am–3:00pm
Where: Aitkin Public Library Community Room
Prices:
- Hardcover books and DVDs: $1.00 each
- All other items: $0.50 each
- Saturday bag sale: All you can fit in a bag for $3
Proceeds go to the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library to help fund new events and programs at the library. The sale is open to all ages, so it’s a good chance to stock up on books and support your local library at the same time.
More Info: Friends of the Aitkin Public Library Fall Book Sal...
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