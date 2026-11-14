For those who think youth are being adversely influenced by social media, there’s another side of the issue.

A 16-year-old junior at Aitkin High School is using TikTok to her advantage. And it’s paid off with fair ribbons and earning best sweet dessert at this year’s Taste of Aitkin.

“My grandma (Debbie Kelly) got me into baking,” said Kinley Washburn. Adding to grandma’s input were tips gleaned from the baking skills of her mom, Jessica Kelly, and the stage was set.

Kinley was on TikTok when she found the recipe for Whole Foods berry Chantilly cake. “Then I saw a recipe for a cupcake version,” she said.

After tweaking the recipe some and sharing her creation at Smokey Jake’s BBQ restaurant, she became a minor celebrity in the Aitkin area after winning the best sweet treat for Smokey Jake’s at the 2026 Taste of Aitkin put on annually by the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce.

And that doesn’t end the accolades. A few years ago, she began baking entries for the county fair beginning in the junior division. This year, Kinley entered berry Chantilly cupcakes, cookies, Rice Krispie bars and caramels at both of this year’s fairs in Aitkin and Crow Wing counties.

At the Aitkin County Fair, the cupcakes and caramels took grand champion, the Rice Krispie bars a first place and the cookies a second place. There were awards from the Crow Wing Fair also.

Kinley is a part-time employee at Smokey Jake’s BBQ where the cupcakes are made and sold. The proceeds go to a college fund for Kinley.

Asked whether her brother, Damon, was a baker, Kinley joked, “No, he is more into hunting and fishing.”

Kinley is taking college credits in high school in preparation for further education.

“I’m interested in biology or zoology,” she said, “but it could change.”

Berry Chantilly cupcakes are available at Smokey Jake’s BBQ on 12 Second St. N.W. in Aitkin. The phone number is 218-928-8100.