Anthony Lenz has been involved in the electric utility industry since he was a teenager, providing summer help for local utilities. Now he is the chief executive officer at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative.

Hailing from south central Minnesota, he earned an associates degree to become a power lineman just out of high school in 2008 and was hired by Lakefield Utilities in 2009.

From 2012-2016, Lenz served in the engineer corps of the U.S. Army, and was assigned as a heavy equipment operator working in construction. During his time in the military, he earned a two-year business degree. He also worked his old lineman job a couple more years and along the way became more involved in the safety aspect of the business. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business in 2022.

“My goal was to become a general manager or CEO,” he said. “I wanted to lead in the electric cooperative side. It’s all about the member owners of the organization and making people’s lives better every day.”

Lenz worked for the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association where he was an assistant director from 2018-2023; was the director of safety for the Minnesota Rural Electric Association until May 2026, when he was hired as the new CEO at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative (MLEC).

The new CEO is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day business of the organization, he sets the strategic direction and the culture of the organization and reports to a seven-member board of directors.

MLEC’s services include electricity, fiber broadband, electric rebates, a generator program and sells energy efficient appliances. The company’s service area has 2,100 miles of line — 1,200 overhead and 900 underground.

To expand its fiber broadband service, MLEC has received $20+ million in grants to cover 500 miles of fiber lines for MLEC.

MLEC’s electrical revenue does not subsidize the fiber, which is viewed as a stand-alone entity in a way, Lenz said. “We are investing millions into that now,” he said, “and gaining members by the day.” The current expansion is occurring on the east side of Mille Lacs Lake.

Asked about rate increases in 2027, Lenz said this will need to happen since power supply costs have increased and some of the company’s material costs have doubled, increasing the cost to distribute electricity to our members.

“We know affordability matters,” Lenz said. “We are controlling the things we can control, being responsible with members’ dollars, making bills more predictable and ensuring MLEC remains financially strong enough to provide the reliable service our members expect.”

Lenz said his vision for MLEC is to create a place where people love to come to work and keep its members in mind and keep affordability and reliability top of mind.

Lenz lives in Deerwood with his wife Brittany, a nurse who is currently a stay-at-home mom, and their three daughters — Lowlla, Camryn and Zoey.