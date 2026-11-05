2026 General Election unofficial results: Key outcomes across federal, state and local races

Voters across Minnesota cast their ballots in the 2026 General Election, delivering key victories across federal, state, county and municipal contests.

Election results are not official until they have been reviewed and certified by a canvassing board

Federal and state races

In the high-profile U.S. Senate race, Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) candidate Peggy Flanagan secured victory with 1,520,296 votes over Republican challenger Michele Tafoya, who garnered 1,232,677 votes. Third-party candidates Marisa Simonetti (Independent) and Rebecca Whiting (Libertarian) received 41,549 and 32,476 votes, respectively. In the U.S. House District 8 contest, Republican incumbent Pete Stauber retained his seat with 190,743 votes against DFL candidate Trina Swanson’s 168,350 votes.

At the state executive level, the DFL ticket of Amy Klobuchar and Ben Schierer won the gubernatorial race with 1,569,095 votes, defeating Republicans Lisa Demuth and Ryan Wilson (1,205,788 votes) and Green Party candidates Steven Young and Jane Kirby (51,384 votes). Klobuchar will be the state’s first female governor.

DFL candidates swept the remaining executive offices: Steve Simon won secretary of state with 1,528,568 votes against Republican Tad Jude (1,167,892); Zack Filipovich captured state auditor with 1,473,427 votes over Republican Scott Jensen (1,229,399); and Keith Ellison secured re-election as attorney general with 1,520,398 votes over Republican Ronald J. Schutz (1,275,393).

In regional legislative races, Republican Nathan Wesenberg won State Senate District 10 (30,655 to 11,593 over DFL’s Tara Killen) and Republican Robert Farnsworth took State Senate District 7 (21,773 to 18,222 over DFL’s Kim McLaughlin). For the State House, Republican Mark Striemer won District 10A (14,462 to 6,719 over DFL’s Melissa Maertens) and Republican Spencer Igo won District 7A (11,284 to 8,401 over DFL’s Erin McCabe Ningen).

Constitutional amendment passes

Minnesota voters approved a constitutional amendment aimed at increasing funding to school districts. The measure passed with 2,067,164 “Yes” votes compared to 666,208 “No” votes, with 101,846 blank ballots recorded.

Aitkin County offices

Voters filled multiple nonpartisan county-level seats including two changes to the county’s board of commissioners. Patrick Murphy will represent District 3 while Timothy Catlin beat out incumbent J. Mark Wedel by just eight votes.

• County Treasurer: Lori A. Grams — 6,856

• County Recorder: Tara L. Snyder — 6,645

• County Sheriff: Daniel Guida — 6,972

• County Attorney: James (Jim) Ratz — 6,592

• SWCD Supervisor District 1: Thomas Fasteland — 6,557

• SWCD Supervisor District 2: Francis Dierickx — 6,446

• County Commissioner District 1: Timothy Catlin (662), J. Mark Wedel (654)

• County Commissioner District 3: Patrick Murphy (869), Travis J. Leiviska (723)

• County Commissioner District 5: Michael L. Kearney — 1,204

City and school district offices

Local municipal contests and school board races yielded the following results:

• City of Aitkin Council Members (elect two): Julie Miller (482), Leeann Moriarty (417), Annie Root (282), Joshua Gaffaney (232)

• City of McGregor Council Members (elect two): Cory Eken (69), Elizabeth Eddy (61), Gregory S. Weaver (23). Steven Nistler received 73 votes for mayor.

• City of Hill City Mayor: David Lange (203). City of Hill City Council Members (elect two): Kenny Hilton (229) (Note: 28 write-ins received)

• ISD #1 (Aitkin) School Board Members (elect four): Ally Sanford (3,003), Garrett Lee (2,742), Kimberly Clement (2,541), Makto Rono (2,362)

• ISD #2 (Hill City) School Board Members (elect three): Sarah Kingsley (417), Heidi James (298), Jeremy Nelson (272), Elizabeth Gillman (257), Adam Johnson (239), Matt Huseby (175)

• ISD #4 (McGregor) School Board Members (elect three): Heather Sorensen (1,459), Jami Pierce (1,360), Jon Napoli (1,240)

All ballot totals were from the Minnesota Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.mn.gov/.