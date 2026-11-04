Gobblers stuff Giants, move on to Section championship

The Aitkin Gobblers advance to the Section 7AA Championship after a 54-12 win Saturday over the Mesabi East Giants at Veterans Field. The Gobblers raced off to a 42-6 lead at the half and went on to the win.

Eli McNevin scored three touchdowns as the Gobblers move to 9-0 on the season and set up a rematch with Moose Lake-Willow River for the title.

Aitkin took the opening kickoff and went 60 yards in five plays to take the lead. McNevin went around the left side, found the edge and took it to the house from 40 yards out. After the PAT it was 8-0 with 9:03 left in the first.

The Giants came right back and moved down the field to score, Trevor Prophet going the final 3 yards. The PAT failed and it was 8-6. Less than a minute later Aitkin scored again with Fulton racing 60 yards making it 14-6. The Gobblers got the ball back and McNevin scored again, this time on a 21-yard pass play from Bo Sanford. Fulton ran the PAT for a 22-6 lead.

Aitkin scored twice in the second period. McNevin went 60 yards down the right side at 9:13 for the 28-6 lead. Teagan Vogtlin picked off a Giants pass and took it all the way to the Giants 4-yard line before Jack Jacobson went in for the score and a 36-6 lead after Fulton hit Tyce Jorgensen for the PAT. The Gobblers struck again after another interception as Sanford hit Dotzler from 40 yards out and it was 42-6 at the break.

The Gobblers made it 48-6 in the third when Sanford launched a 52-yard pass to Dotzler in the end zone. That completed a six play 57-yard drive.

Aitkin made it 54-6 in the fourth as Quinton Rikala went 30 yards for a touchdown ending a four-play 72-yard drive. The Giants scored a meaningless touchdown in the final minute to make the final score.

Fulton had 114 yards on eight carries while McNevin had 100 on just two carries.

McNevin talked about the Gobblers big win, “All I can say is that we showed up, did our job and now we have to work for the biggest game of the season.”

Dotzler had two big touchdowns and an interception and raved about his teams performance, “It’s just awesome to keep it rolling and bring our intensity into the next game and keep it going. Our offense did amazing today adjusting to them and our defense adjusted just as well. We stopped them the rest of the day and it was just awesome to see.”

Coach Alan Hills was also pleased with his teams performance, “I thought we played pretty well again. We made some big plays and after that first drive for Mesabi, our defense took over and held them until the very end of the game. Our offense used their weapons, Eli had a monster game, Parker and Jack ran well and Bo found Nolan twice for touchdowns. The crowd was huge and we wanted the last home game to be enjoyable for them and I think we did that. Next up is Moose Lake-Willow River and they have been to State so many years in a row, we will have to continue to do what we do to get to our next goal.”

One of the fun parts of the game was Quinton Rikala scoring his first varsity touchdown. The sophomore was pretty happy, “Coach Hills told me earlier in the season that he was going to get a touchdown for me this season and he wasn’t wrong. I’m so grateful for my coaches for giving me the chance. My teammates and I are always there for each other and to help wherever we can.”

Gametime in Esko Thursday is 6 p.m. Destiny awaits!

Mesabi East 6 0 0 6 12

Gobblers 22 20 6 6 54