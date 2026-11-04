Mercs football ends season at 3-5

The season came to an end for the McGregor Mercs football team on Tuesday as they dropped a 29-8 decision on the road at Verndale.

Donovan Barden gave the Mercs the lead in the second period on a 15-yard run and then ran for the PAT. Before the half was out the Pirates tied the score on a 57-yard run and the PAT.

Verndale took the lead in the third and scored twice in the fourth to put the game away. The Pirates had the advantage in total yards for the game 386-237.

Barden rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries while Hunter Rubich had 86 yards on 11 carries. Caleb Burk led the defense with 12 tackles while Cooper Geyen and Rubich each had 11 and Barden added nine stops.

McGregor finished the season at 3-5.

Mercs 0 8 0 0 8

Pirates 0 8 6 15 29