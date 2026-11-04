Asmus is on to State cross-country meet

Ashley Asmus advanced to the State Cross-Country Meet after a third place finish at the Section meet Thursday at Eagle Ridge. Ari Dahl of Cromwell won the meet in a time of 19:24.2 while Lia Stockman of Crosby-Ironton was second in 19:34.1

Asmus was next in 19:44.2. She will participate in the State on Nov. 7 at Majestic Oaks Golf Club. She talked about her day, “It was such a great race. The weather was pretty rough going into it, but at least everyone is running with the same disadvantage. I was super nervous before because I am very new to cross-country and it’s such a different world than track. My boyfriend, Anders, has been working hard to prepare me though which gave me a lot more confidence going in. My strategy was to start slower and speed up using my momentum to catch people. By the time I was in the top six I would know for sure I would advance, so after that I just tried to pick off as many extra girls as I could to move up in placement. I truly had a wonderful support group around me between my family, my team and even other teams cheering for me making it so much more special.”

Other finishers from the McGregor/Aitkin team were Eleanor Hughes in 80th, Riley Jones in 88th, Alaina Henline in 89th and Piper Schmidt in 92nd.

The girls finished 12th in the team standings.

Lenny Hughes was 13th in the boy’s competition as McGregor/Aitkin finished in 10th place. Noah Hughes was 29th, Noah Moss was 49th, Weston Kyllonen was 79th, Dain Sipe was 91st, Cole Schmidt was 105th and Jessi Warner finished in 106th place.