Destiny awaits: Aitkin Gobblers chase first State berth since 1982 in Section 7AA final

Well folks, the stage is set, the Section 7AA football championship will be decided Thursday night in Esko.

The Aitkin Gobblers, 9-0 on the season will meet the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels, a team that has made the State Playoffs eight straight years and 17 of the last 18 years. They are the defending Section Champs while the Gobblers are in their fifth Section final in the past 10 years and have not made the State since the fall of 1982.

The two teams met earlier in the season and the Gobblers won 25-14 and the Rebels haven’t lost since while the Gobblers have kept winning. This game is so much more than a State berth. It is about a tradition set by MLWR against a team that has been chasing them for a decade.

The Gobblers have had great teams since Coach Alan Hills has taken the reins and he takes a 64-33 record into the final game. He has something special this season, maybe the best team he has had in his 10 years. They have so much talent, but they have a lot more than that.

They are led by 10 seniors who have given this program their all for the last three or four years and they have a group of underclassmen that have shown they have a spot on this team and are an important cog in the Gobblers machine. They play with each other and for each other every single snap.

They have gaudy stats on offense, but nobody cares about that. To a man they are a team and are there to help each other toward a common goal and that first goal might be achieved Thursday night.

It will take a yeoman effort, but this team is used to that. They play as they practice, 100% all the time.

Aside from the offensive stats their defense is second to none. They have given up just 21 points in the first three quarters the entire year. They know that teams will not give them anything, they will have to earn whatever they get and they are fine with that because they are prepared for every play.

MLWR has earned what they have had for the past decade plus and the Gobblers feel like they are ready to change that. There is no reason to think they won’t do exactly that Thursday.

The Gobblers also have a tremendous support system led by a community that loves them and turns out to watch them. They will be an important factor in the title game Thursday. You’ll see two great teams with great coaches, great fans and everything on the line.

Gobblers, it’s all yours, you’ve made us so proud in 2026 and I’m sure you will continue to deliver in the Championship game. This will be your destiny and your legacy and guys, it’s your time. As the coach of the last State entrant in 1982 Lee Alto always said, Aitkin Gobblers are winners. That statement has never been more true than here in 2026.