Gobblers end season with Section loss at Two Harbors

The Aitkin Gobblers played their hearts out Monday in the opening round of the Section 7AA volleyball tournament at Two Harbors.

Aitkin had a 2-1 lead, but the Agates battled back in a tough fourth set to even things up and then dominated set five to advance to the next round. The Gobblers end the season 12-15 and lose three fine seniors, Gabi Price, Kacie Kaiser and Kinleigh Ukutegbe.

Set One

The Agates raced out to a quick 8-1 lead, but the Gobblers fought back and made a run to close it to 16-12 and later in the set it was 23-20 Agates after a winner by Taya Hawkins. They closed out the set 25-21.

Set Two

Aitkin trailed 11-9 in this set, but a 9-4 run put them ahead 18-15 and the tide turned at that point. Grace Hoppe’s kill made it 20-15 and a service winner by Hawkins ended the set at 25-18.

Set Three

Aitkin led all the way to take a 2-1 lead after this set. An ace by Gabi Price made it 6-1 early, but the set stayed close throughout. It was 20-19 and shortly after Samantha Edwards kill made it 23-20. The Gobblers went on to win the set 25-22.

Set Four

This set was tied seven times in the first 14 points. The Agates took a 15-9 lead before Aitkin went on a 5-0 run to make it a one-point set. It was tied at 17-17, but the Agates led 20-18 when Edwards produced another kill and it was 20-19. Two Harbors led the rest of the way and won the set 25-20.

Set Five

This one was all Agates as they jumped out to an 11-3 lead before a kill by Grace Hoppe made it 11-4. The Agates went 4-1 the rest of the way to end the match.

Samantha Edwards led the Gobblers with nine kills while Annika Kalis added eight and Molly Franke and Grace Hoppe each added six. Kate Palm had 16 assists while Annika Kalis had eight blocks, Palm had five blocks and Hoppe had four blocks. Edwards had 16 digs while Hawkins and Charlotte Lundgren each had 15 digs.

Coach Wade Zubke was proud of his team’s effort, “We played a great match tonight but weren’t able to bring home a win. That said we fought hard in a five-setter that was exactly what playoff volleyball should be. So many long rallies, many of which we won. I couldn’t be prouder of this team and our program. We will miss our three seniors, but they will always be part of the team just like every other player that has hit the court for Aitkin volleyball.”

Gobblers 21 25 25 20 4

Agates 25 18 22 25 15