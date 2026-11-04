Garrison council talks softball and firefighter incentives

At its Oct. 13 meeting, the Garrison City Council heard a presentation on outdoor warning sirens from Clayton Barg, director of Crow Wing County Emergency Management.

Barg highlighted that Crow Wing County operates 52 warning sirens, noting that it likely boasts the most robust outdoor warning system outside the Twin Cities metro area. However, he pointed out that several sirens have lacked preventative maintenance and outlined potential funding avenues for adding new ones.

Installing a new siren costs between $25,000 and $30,000. When Council Member Mike Bourke inquired about Garrison’s specific coverage, Barg noted that newly opened local trails would be key areas to monitor. The discussion also brought up concerns regarding the proper maintenance of the current network.

Council members were provided with informational packets detailing the sirens’ condition, alongside a memorandum of understanding for a service agreement to maintain the current system.

GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

William Wilson, Garrison and Jim Leiviska, Aitkin, gave a presentation about starting a girls’ softball club. “Our philosophy is to focus on advanced skill development, game IQ and mental toughness. We are launching this program to fill a vital gap in this region, in the surrounding area,” said Wilson. Wilson shared that prospective coaches include Leiviska, who is the Aitkin High School varsity softball coach, as well as a pitching coach and a coach from Central Lakes College. Wilson explained that the group is interested in seeking a partnership with the city to utilize the community center and field space.

“We think that this location may help us be able to draw some of the high caliber teams to come up and play us … spend a weekend by the lake and play a Saturday afternoon double header with this team,” said Leiviska. The council discussed accommodating schedules with the ongoing use of the community center by local pickleball players. Bourke made a motion to move forward with the partnership as proposed and council members approved the motion.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Following the presentations, the city council moved into its regular agenda, which included a monthly report from Garrison Fire Department Chief Corri Erickson.

Erickson reported that the department responded to 25 calls during September.

Erickson also shared that Wayne Cook, a former medical correspondent who recently resigned from the fire department, would be returning as a volunteer. Council members approved his return.

Erickson updated the council that the Utility One vehicle is expected to be delivered any day. The vehicle will still need to be upfitted, so it is anticipated to be another month before it is ready for use.

Erickson then presented a firefighter retention incentive proposal, describing it as a program to reward firefighters for attending calls. The fire department currently requires firefighters to attend at least 25% of calls to receive their yearly credit toward retirement. Under the proposed incentive program, firefighters who attend at least 35% of calls would receive additional compensation for each call attended. Night calls would be compensated at one and one-half times the regular incentive rate. Erickson shared that eight firefighters currently qualify for the incentive, with four additional firefighters close to qualifying. Council members approved the program as presented.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

City Administrator Jeff Turk then discussed the return on the city’s investment in a certificate of deposit. Turk shared that the fire department was interested in purchasing a shorter term CD using unused department funds. The council approved the purchase.

Turk also presented the financial report and claims for September, which totaled $36,029. Turk shared that the largest expense was for testing and maintenance of the fire department’s fire truck. He also pointed out that the financial report now includes an additional sheet detailing the city’s investments. The council approved the financial report.

Turk informed council members that the city’s longtime cleaner had resigned from his position.

The final item under the general government included an update from Turk on options for a city display sign. Should the council decide to move forward, additional decisions would need to be made regarding the location of the sign and whether it would be installed at ground level or elevated on a post. The example sign presented to the council was estimated to cost $62,000. Turk shared that potential funding options could include Sourcewell, a partnership with the Garrison Commercial Club and other entities.

PUBLIC COMMENT

During the public comment period, a Garrison resident addressed the council regarding concerns with the fire department. “Mayor and city council members, I’m here tonight to address serious concerns regarding Garrison fire and rescue including my termination, the handling of personnel records, inconsistent disciplinary standards and the treatment of firefighters who have raised concerns about department leadership.”

The resident continued by stating that multiple signed grievances had been filed against the Garrison Fire Department in February 2026 and alleged that changes were made to personnel files after the city received the grievances. Turk responded, “This is not the place for talking about personnel issues and that’s what you’re talking about. You’re talking about personnel files. This isn’t going to continue.”

The resident replied, “So the procedure in any other government entity I’ve ever worked for is that when your personal city file is kept under (the) city roof so that it can be inspected by not only you, the police or anyone else that needs to inspect these files, it also ensures that these documents are kept under safekeeping to ensure against fraud.”

Mayor Bob Hanson then abruptly adjourned the meeting.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

The Garrison City Council meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at 27065 Central St., Garrison.

All meetings are open to the public. Those with questions can call 320-692-4270 or email ctygarri@frontiernet.net. Find more information at https://cityofgarrison.com/.