    • Aitkin Independent Age

    Aitkin County to participate in Operation Green Light in support of local veterans

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DZ6h_0wPAh93J00

    In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Aitkin County and Crow Wing County announced plans to illuminate county buildings green from Nov. 4-11 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans. The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

    Now in its third year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, building upon successful efforts by the New York state Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers Association in 2021. Over 300 counties participated in Operation Green Light last year.

    America’s counties have a long and proud history of serving the nation’s veterans, a legacy that continues to this day as they work with federal, state and local partners to ensure former service members in the communities have access to the resources they need to thrive.

    Aitkin County and Crow Wing County residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their home or business to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, people let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.

    “Operation Green Light is a gesture of support and appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country will see and feel the gratitude we all feel for their service and sacrifices.”

    “We can all agree that our veterans and their families need our support,” said Crow Wing County Board Chair Jon Lubke. “Veterans risked everything to protect our country and deserve our utmost support and gratitude.”

    Counties and residents across the country are sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

