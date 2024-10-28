Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Aitkin Independent Age

    ‘Mayor for a Day Essay Contest’ invites students to share ideas for improving their cities

    2 days ago

    The Mayor for a Day Essay Contest, hosted by the League of Minnesota Cities, is now open for submissions. To enter, fourth, fifth and sixth graders must answer the prompt, “What would you do if you were mayor for a day?” for a chance to win $100 and recognition in Minnesota Cities magazine.

    Essays must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 13. Students and parents/caregivers can submit essays via an online form, a PDF email attachment or United States Postal Service mail. All contest materials are available at lmc.org/mayorforaday, including a primer on what it’s like to be a Minnesota mayor.

    The contest is in its 12th year and received 540 essays from all around the state in 2023. The 2023 winners were from Byron, New York Mills, Shoreview and St. Louis Park. In addition, judges selected four honorable mention essayists from the cities of Dilworth, Grand Marais, Lauderdale and Windom.

    “I always look forward to learning the passionate and creative ideas of Minnesota students, but our Mayor for a Day Contest is more than just a fun event,” League of Minnesota Cities Executive Director Luke Fischer said. “It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation of civic leaders and let them know they can make a positive impact on their communities by serving in local government.”

    Winners only will be notified via email in January 2025.

    Related Search

    Mayor for a dayEssay contestsCity improvement ideasStudent leadershipLeague of Minnesota citiesCivic engagement

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy