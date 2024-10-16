Berklee’s battle

Berklee Kae Bast is like any other 9 month old. She can crawl, pull herself up to stand against furniture, scoot around the house, laugh, play, cry … the difference is, Berklee is 2 and one-half years old.

After a normal pregnancy, Berklee was born. When she was just 3 months old, her fontanelle (soft spot) closed. Her parents, Aitkin area natives, Johnna Andrews and Adam Bast, took her in for a CT scan that showed she had something called “Dandy-Walker Variant” as well as microcephaly.

Dandy-Walker syndrome is a rare congenital brain malformation in which the part joining the two hemispheres of the cerebellum does not fully form. Microcephaly is a condition in which a baby’s head is smaller than it should be. This happens because a baby’s brain is not developing properly during pregnancy or stopped growing after the child was born.

At 4 months old, Berklee had an MRI to gather more information about her brain. It was determined that her cerebellum was small causing a pocket of fluid. Genetic testing showed that the middle part of her CASK gene was deleted. Because of this, Berklee cannot yet talk, stand unassisted or walk. Johnna said, “Berklee gets around by hopping on her knees or crawling on her hands and knees. She does not talk, but she definitely lets you know what she does and doesn’t like!”

CASK

The CASK gene is the section of DNA that codes for the protein (has the recipe on how to make it). Adam explained that the CASK gene is found on everyone’s X chromosome, “We are very fortunate that she’s a girl.”

Johnna added, “The CASK gene is located on the X-chromosome. We all have the cask gene, the cast gene produces protein for the brain.” Girls cells contain two X chromosomes while boys cells contain an X and a Y chromosome. Thus, girls with a CASK gene issue also have an unaffected copy on the second X chromosome. CASK is incredibly rare and the CASK Research website explained the mutation as a “dominant mutation, which means only one faulty copy of the gene is needed to cause the disease. It also means that it is not normally heritable. The condition is caused by a ‘de novo’ mutation — a random occurrence.” When Berklee was diagnosed with CASK gene mutation, there were approximately 300 people in the world with the condition.

When there are mutations in the gene, this affects the role of CASK protein in brain development and function. Some symptoms of CASK disease are intellectual disability, usually severe. Those suffering from CASK can have sleep difficulties/disturbances and abnormal repetitive behaviors. MedicindPlus.gov said seizures are also common in those with the disorder.

Johnna and Adam describe Berklee’s case as mild/moderate. “She’s got a lot of normal gestures that she does, but then she also has a lot of gestures that would be associated with someone with a disability,” said the couple. “She has her typical mood swings and she has a hard time sleeping. She’s not like a normal kid where you just lay her down and she’ll fall asleep. She depends a lot on routine.

There is no official prognosis for CASK disorders although CASK Research there are a range of symptoms, severities and abilities of children with CASK. Males with MICPCH (microcephaly with pontine and cerebellar hypoplasia) often die in early infancy. One male is known to have survived to at least 17 years of age (https://caskresearch.org/).

A DAY IN THE LIFE

“It’s like taking care of 9-month-old twins,” said Johnna when describing a typical day. “Adam gets up and goes to work. I stay home with the kids.” Johnna said she feels like life is pretty normal, “Berklee doesn’t have severe medical issues where she would need medicine or anything.” Johnna explained that Berklee does not eat like a typical 2-year-old, she said she has to “chop it up very, very tiny.” Berklee’s favorite food is bananas. (Berklee’s ears perked up and she had a big grin when she heard her mom say ‘banana’ during the interview).

“They’re still sleeping when I leave it,” said Adam, who owns his own business called Harry’s Construction LLC. “I’ve been a carpenter my whole life. It’s fun … gratifying. I just want to do the best job I can and give customers the best product … Time is expensive and materials are ridiculous right now. It’s hard to be fair and profitable at the same time. I can’t afford not to make money,” he said while looking at his little family, “I have too much riding on it.”

The couple both graduated from Aitkin High School (Johnna in 2016 and Adam in 2013) and have been together for four years. They also have a 9-month old son named Merrick.

Adam’s mom, Kelly Bast, former Family and Consumer Science teacher at Aitkin High School,

has moved out of the area, “I don’t see her that much and the rest of my family is all spread out around the country…” so the couple relies a fair amount on Johnna’s family. Adam said, “I’m not really comfortable just leaving anybody with her … grandma knows what’s up.”

Medical appointments like X-rays and testing are ongoing through Gillette’s Children’s Hospital in the cities. Berklee also attends weekly physical and speech therapy sessions at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

THERAPY

Berklee is currently attending physical therapy and speech therapy weekly. However, children with the CASK gene disorder need intensive therapies to help develop or retain their skills.

Intensive therapy is a more focused therapy that provides longer, more frequent sessions over a shorter period.

“I did regular physical therapy at first, but I always wanted to do a little bit more,” said Molly Swafford. Swafford is a pediatric physical therapist with 28 years of experience and owner of Kids PT by The Sea in Sarasota, Florida. “Intensive physical therapy and dynamic movement intervention can be incredibly effective.”

Swafford compared the type of therapy that Berklee will be having with learning to play a difficult song on the piano … When you have never played the piano before. “You can’t practice for one hour or so a week and expect to play Mozart within a year. Treating children in an increased frequency and duration … I will see children two, three, sometimes four hours a day — several days a week — for three weeks … you can see incredible progress in weeks two and three.”

Swafford explained that walking is an incredibly complicated gross motor skill. Typically the skill begins when people are very young and it takes a lot of practice beginning with just a few steps, but for some, walking is a much larger challenge. “With these two therapies, kids that wouldn’t have been able to walk in the past, now they have the hope they will be able to. It’s the most beautiful thing to be able to do in two or three weeks that you may not have been able to accomplish in a lifetime.”

“I practice dynamic movement intervention with intense physical therapy … holy mackerel! The growth is incredible! To be able to change lives like this is the most beautiful gift.” Even with the therapies, not every child is going to be able to walk, explained the therapist, “I can’t make guarantees, but it’s likely to increase the child’s ability to do things they wouldn’t have been able to do before.”

To keep the therapy ongoing, Swafford supplies the parents with a comprehensive home program. She explained how the three therapies: intensive physical therapy, dynamic movement intervention and the home program are key to the child’s success. “The kids will still get regular ongoing therapy. The growth achieved in the intensive and dynamic program allows the child to grow even faster with the home program.”

“I want to be the type of therapist that I’d want my children to go to. I strive to be the best,” said Swafford. “They’re coming to you because they want the best for their child — how can you give them less than that?”

Berklee’s parents are scheduled to take her to Kids PT by The Sea in Sarasota, Florida this coming February.

KICKING CASK WITH BERKLEE

There is an “Kicking CASK with Berklee” event set for Saturday, Nov. 2. The family is hoping to raise the money needed to get Berklee the intense therapy offered at Kids PT by the Sea in the hopes that she will be able to walk one day.

The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Aitkin Moose Lodge (22 Fourth St. NE, Aitkin). The event will include a raffle, silent auction and a donation dinner. There will also be live music by local music group Scot-Free, “Come out and show this little girl some love,” said frontman Scott Kern.

For more information about the event and Berklee’s battle, go to www.berkleekickingcask.com/.