Aitkin football takes loss, plays C-I Friday

The Aitkin Gobblers’ up and down football season took another downturn Friday with a 42-13 loss at Rush City.

The Tigers led 14-0 at the half then put up 28 in the second half including a 72-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute to go in the game. The loss gives the Gobblers a record of 2-3 heading into a road game at Crosby-Ironton Friday night.

The first half was a weird one with both teams having chances and turning the ball over. The first quarter was pretty docile, but after moving the ball, the Tigers fumbled and Quinton Christy jumped on it for the Gobblers at the Aitkin 45. They ran three plays, but on fourth down they came up short and turned the ball over.

The Tigers went 44 yards in eight plays to open the scoring with 9:23 left in the half. The PAT failed and it was 6-0. Nolan Dotzler gave the Gobblers some life as he ran the kickoff back to the Tiger 45-yard line. Aitkin got to the Tiger 9-yard line, but coughed it up and the Tigers were all over it.

On first down, the Gobblers got it right back as they picked off a pass at the Tiger 23. The Gobblers had less than a minute to cash it in, but a fourth down pass was bobbled and picked off by the Tigers in the end zone. They went 80 yards in just five plays to score with just seconds left in the half. They converted the PAT on a pass to make it 14-0 at the break.

Aitkin took the second half kickoff and went three and out with the Tigers taking quick advantage. They went 74 yards in 14 plays and burning up some clock, scoring with 3:13 left in the period on a 10-yard run. Aitkin turned the ball over on downs but got the ball back at the end of the period. They went 55 yards, helped along by a 15-yard penalty on a fourth down play with Jacob Williams scoring from the three. The PAT failed leaving the score at 20-6.

Rush City went 90 yards on its next possession in seven plays, the big play, a 48-yard strike, set players up in Gobbler territory. A 13-yard pass ended that drive and after the PAT it was 28-6. After the Gobblers failed to move the ball, the Tigers went 55 yards in nine plays to make it 34-6.

Aitkin got the ball back at the Tiger 40 with 2:15 left and took it in, in just three plays as Bo Sanford hit Nolan Dotzler for a 34-yard scoring play. Lumies Wang booted the PAT to make it 34-13. The Tigers weren’t satisfied and after taking the ball at their own 28 after the kickoff, they struck again on a 72-yard bomb. With the PAT, the final became 42-13.

Williams led the rushing attack with 66 yards on 17 carries while Parker Fulton had 60 yards on 13 carries. Jake McGuire was 4-7 for 39 yards and Bo Sanford was 3-6 for 42 yards.

The Tigers threw for 355 yards against the Gobblers while rushing for just 88 yards.

Camden Visnovec led the defense with five solos and three assisted tackles for a total of eight while Luke Workman, Williams, Canaan Zasmeta and Karson Hopperstad all had five stops.

Coach Alan Hills after the loss, “I’m very proud of our guys, we played hard from start to finish. We had a couple of opportunities to swing momentum in the second period but we weren’t able to capitalize.”

This week it’s the Rangers, how about this one coach? “They are the best 0-5 team you will see. We’ll need to play well to win and hopefully we get healthy. We have a lot of sick kids.”

Gobblers 0 0 0 13 13

Tigers 0 14 6 22 42