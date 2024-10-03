Gobblers end losing streak

The Aitkin Gobblers played some good volleyball Saturday, but lost four close matches in the Mora Tournament.

They dropped a 25-18, 25-15 matchup with Princeton, 25-16, 26-24 tussle with Braham, another close one with Greenway 25-23, 25-16 and a 28-26, 25-15 loss to Hinckley-Finlayson.

Hannah Jones had 20 kills for the day to lead Aitkin with Maddy Burgstaler and Brita Westman each adding nine, Baylie O’Neil had seven and Abby Palm had six. Palm led with 29 assists with Allie Goeritz adding 14. Goeritz and Palm led with four aces apiece, Burgstaler had five blocks and O’Neil had 30 digs along with Kira Hamilton with 24, Jones with 23 and Haley Shereck with 21.

The Gobblers snapped a six-match losing streak to grab the volleyball team’s second win of the season Thursday with a five-set thriller over Pine City on the road.

Aitkin won the first two sets, lost the next two and won the final set 16-14.

Abby Palms’ ace down the sideline accounted for the winning point in the final set. Palm had a nice night with three aces and 18 set assists while Maddy Burgstaler led the Gobblers with nine kills and three blocks. Haley Shereck had four kills, three aces and 10 digs. Hannah Jones added four kills, three blocks and 10 digs, Baylie O’Neil had four kills, Brita Westman had three kills, Kira Hamilton had 13 digs and Allie Goeritz had five assists.

Co-Coach Wade Zubke was relieved, “It was a great team win. Always ways to improve, but really proud of the team tonight. Looking forward to the tournament Saturday at Mora.”

The Gobbler JV also picked up a win, 25-21 and 27-25. The C-Squad won its match in three, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-19.

Gobblers 25 25 16 22 16

Dragons 15 13 25 25 14

There was so much more at stake Tuesday night when Aitkin hosted the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in volleyball at the Aitkin High School gym. It was the annual “Beat Cancer” night and both student bodies and fans alike showed up to show their support.

This night belonged to the Rangers as they won the three-set match in straight sets. The best set of the match was the very first as both teams battled back and forth in a set that included 10 ties.

The Gobblers led 9-3 after a 6-0 run highlighted by kills by Maddy Burgstaler off a huge save by Baylie O’Neil and a kill by Haley Shereck. Later, Hannah Jones’ kill made it 11-6 but the Rangers climbed back into the set and it was 20-20 late. Aitkin led 21-20 and again at 23-22, but after evening the score at 24-24, C-I got the final two points to win the set.

The second set was all Rangers as they moved to a 10-8 lead but then made an 8-0 run and it was 18-8. They went on to win the set shortly after. The third set was again a close one, but the Rangers had all the momentum. They got out to a 14-6 lead and although Aitkin got it back to 20-14, the Rangers were able to close it out.

Zubke on the loss, “Another strong start, but ended with a two-point loss in the first set. We struggled a bit in sets two and three. We are working on some shifts in our system that have improved our game but still have some work to do to get it locked in. Always moving forward.”

Hannah Jones had seven kills to lead the Gobblers. Abby Palm led with seven assists followed by Allie Goeritz with five. Maddy Burgstaler had four blocks with Haley Shereck adding three and Baylie O’Neil had three aces and seven digs. Goeritz had two aces and Jones added five digs.

The Gobbler JV picked up a win by scores of 25-17 and 25-11. The C-Squad also won 19-25, 25-15 and 15-9.

The Gobblers and the Mora Mustangs put on an exciting volleyball match Monday with the Mustangs winning it 3-1. Aitkin got off to a great start in set one as they pulled it out after being down 24-23. The set featured 12 ties before Aitkin picked up the winning point.

The second set was all Mustangs and after a tight third set, the two teams went back and forth in the fourth set before the Mustangs snuck it out.

Hannah Jones was one of the leaders as she recorded seven kills and eight digs. Abby Palm had 11 assists and three aces, Maddy Burgstaler had seven kills and four blocks, Baylie O’Neil had six kills and two aces while Haley Shereck added four kills.

Co-Coach Wade Zubke on the loss, “We started out strong in the first set but lost some steam in the second. We came out strong again in sets three and four but couldn’t quite pull out the win.”

Mustangs 24 25 25 26

Gobblers 26 10 20 24