County accepts preliminary levy

A preliminary 2025 levy was approved at the Sept. 24 meeting of the Aitkin County Board. The amount is $18,205,637, a 4% increase over 2024.

Final adoption will be in December when the amount can be lowered, but not raised. The budget hearing is 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the boardroom.

Other business included setting a public hearing on a cannabis ordinance, holding a public hearing on broadband and hearing a presentation on the Highway Department’s five-year capital improvement plan.

Environmental Services Director Andrew Carlstrom asked the board for direction on the new cannabis ordinance, which he said was reviewed and approved by the county attorney. “They’re building the airplane while they are flying it,” he said regarding the state agency.

The county will have joint powers agreements with townships and some cities to have the county regulate cannabis. As the agreements are signed with entities, the matter will be put on the consent agenda and approved. One of the issues the state has given guidance on is limiting the number of retail cannabis businesses to one for every 12,500 residents. The Aitkin County Board adopted a resolution that limits the number of cannabis retailers in the county to two. If a local jurisdiction chooses to do its own licensing, it will have limiting authority within its jurisdiction.

“Everyone is waiting to see what the state is going to do,” said Commissioner Bret Sample. “We all know there’s going to be changes. How much money is this going to cost taxpayers?”

“It’s going to cost us more than we will get out of it,” said Commissioner Travis Leiviska.

The public hearing on the cannabis ordinance is Tuesday, Oct. 22, during the regular board meeting with a second reading on Nov. 12.

A public hearing was held to discuss the completed McGrath broadband project that brought services over 97 miles. There was no public comment.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

County Engineer John Welle presented the 2025-2029 capital road improvement plan, which he said is updated annually as part of the budget process.

Improvements fall into one of five construction categories: highway safety improvement program, bridge replacement, pavement resurfacing/shoulder widening, gravel road reconstruction and paved road and gravel road improvements.

There are 74 bridges in the county system with seven on the schedule for repair or replacement in 2025-2029. Welle said some of these are as old as 1950, noting that by 2029, all but three of the timber bridges in the county’s road system will have been replaced.

“Twenty-six percent of the county system has been reconstructed in the last 30 years,” said Welle.

The board approved the 2025 Highway Contract Schedule, which is estimated to cost $1.4 million in maintenance and $7.1 million in road improvements.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Sarah Pratt updated the board about her department. One of the items is setting up one to two-bed home placement options for youth and adults needing special services rather than sending individuals out of the area where costs are higher.

Pratt mentioned a law that will become effective in January 2027 in regard to disproportionality in services to African Americans and underprivileged communities including poverty. This will increase the workload and require training for all workers.

She said she is working on the department’s legislative priorities for 2025 and one will include asking for funding for this new requirement.

Jessi Schultz and Brenda Butterfield of HHS child protection gave a presentation on foster care licensing and adoption.

The types of care include relative/kinship care, non-relative foster care, concurrent foster care, respite foster care and adoption. Children enter foster care for many reasons: caretaker drug abuse (27%); allegations of neglect (14%), allegations of physical abuse (11%) and child mental health (9%).

Butterfield noted there is an ongoing shortage of foster homes. The county currently has seven non-relative licensed child foster care homes and nine relative-only child care licensed homes.

“Licensing requirements come from the federal government,” she said. Foster care is funded by state and federal dollars.

In Aitkin County from Sept. 4, 2023 through Sept. 4, 2024, 18 children were placed due to caretaker drug/alcohol abuse; 13 children placed due to neglect, abandonment or domestic violence; seven placed due to physical abuse; two due to sexual abuse and four were related to children’s mental health; 63% of Aitkin’s placements are with relatives.

Related to HHS, its advisory committee is seeking a new board member who has experience with finances.

OTHER BUSINESS

Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson invited the commissioners on the fall tour of the Natural Resources Advisory Committee on Monday, Oct. 14. The tour will go to the west side of the Mississippi River, look at a canoe access and a campground in Jacobson and visit several forestry sites.

At his request, the board set a traditional tax-forfeited land sale for 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6.

“These funds will be apportioned out,” said Thompson, “and municipalities have a chance to purchase any of these prior to the sale for the appraised price.”

UPCOMING MEETINGS

• Aitkin County Board, with public hearing on cannabis ordinance, Tuesday, Oct. 22, boardroom.

• Committee of the Whole, for strategic planning, 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, boardroom.