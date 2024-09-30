Open in App
    • Aitkin Independent Age

    Lakeland PBS' Debate Night 2024

    2 days ago

    Lakeland PBS will produce and broadcast Debate Night, a series of live local debates featuring those running for the Minnesota House of Representatives in eight different districts.

    Lakeland PBS has partnered with The Bemidji Pioneer, The Brainerd Dispatch, Park Rapids Enterprise and KAXE Northern Community Radio to create a panel that understands the pulse of the area and what residents want to know.

    The complete schedule for Debate Night 2024:

    Live from the Lakeland PBS Bemidji Studio

    -Monday, Oct. 7

    • 7 p.m. — House District 2A, Bidal Duran vs. Reed Olson

    • 8 p.m. — House District 2B, Rep. Matt Bliss vs. Michael Reyes

    -Tuesday, Oct. 8

    • 7 p.m. — House District 5A, Rep. Krista Knudsen vs. Brian Hobson

    • 8 p.m. — House District 7A, Rep. Spencer Igo vs. Aron Schnaser

    Live from the Lakeland PBS Brainerd Studio

    -Thursday, Oct. 10

    • 7 p.m. — House District 5B, Rep. Mike Wiener vs. Gregg Hendrickson

    • 8 pm- House District 6A, Rep. Ben Davis vs. Earl Butenhoff

    -Friday, Oct. 11

    •7 p.m. — House District 6B, Rep. Josh Heintzeman vs. Emily LeClaire vs Troy Kenneth Scheffler

    • 8 p.m. — House District 10A, Rep. Ron Kresha vs. Julia Samsal Hipp

    For more information about how to watch or access Lakeland PBS, visit lptv.org or call 800-292-0922.

