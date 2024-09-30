McGregor Lakes Area Foundation Grant cycle opens

The McGregor Lakes Area Foundation (MLAF) is accepting grant applications for the current year from area 501(c)3 and non-profit groups in the McGregor lakes area. The McGregor Lakes Area Foundation’s mission is to support the greater McGregor lakes area through ongoing education, environmental and social areas. Grants are provided to organizations that demonstrate a clear commitment to the sustainability and long-term viability of the lakes community. The MLAF service area is similar to the McGregor School District with boundaries of Jacobson (N), Wright (E), McGrath (S) and Hwy. 169 (W).

The foundation was formed in 1992 as the Big Sandy Lake Foundation. In 2016, the foundation’s name was changed to the McGregor Lakes Area Foundation to reflect the foundation’s mission of supporting community-wide organizations. MLAF funds are invested and managed by the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. MLAF awarded over $11,000 in seven grants in 2023. See the complete list at mlafmn.org.

Grant applications will be accepted Oct. 1-31. If you are a non-profit organization wishing to apply for an MLAF grant or would like more information on the McGregor Lakes Area Foundation, go to the MLAF website at mlafmn.org or the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation website at www.gracf.org.