    • Aitkin Independent Age

    DEED Awards $20.8 Million for Economic Development in Greater Minnesota

    2 days ago

    The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced 31 entities will receive Small Cities Development Program grants.

    The city of Hill City will receive $600,000 to replace the sewer force main; city of McGregor will receive $600,000 to rehabilitate the wellhouse.

